Chris Pratt's Upcoming Karate Comedy 'The Black Belt' To Be Helmed By Paul Briganti

Chris Pratt starrer indie comedy The Black Belt will be directed by Saturday Night Live director Paul Briganti. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Pratt's banner, Indivisible Productions, will produce this project alongside producing partner Jon Schumacher. The karate comedy has a script from Randall Green and is also being produced by Monarch Media and its principals Steve Barnett and Alan Powell along with Vicky Patel being the executive producer.

The Black Belt is being described as a comedic coming-of-age story about a shy, unassuming teen boy on a quest for expertise in karate guided by an unorthodox uncle along the way. Chris Pratt will play the role of the uncle. According to ANI, Paul Briganti said, "I'm so excited to not only be working from a script that's timeless and hilarious but to be working with producers who are driven by outstanding storytelling,". He added, "It feels odd though that they want me to direct a movie about an anxious nerd because I was very cool and popular as a kid. No one fact checks these, right?".

After the announcement, Briganti took to his Instagram confirming the news. In his caption, he wrote a message to all his haters thanking them for their feedback. He also told them to keep up their constructive criticism

Paul Briganti and his viral comedic stints

Briganti is known for directing some of the most viral film segments and shorts of Saturday Night Live. Some of them include Melissa McCarthy as former White House press secretary Sean Spicer, Donald Glover in the rap video Friendos, Brad Pitt as Dr Anthony Fauci and David Harbour's parody of The Joker, The Grouch. Adding to his accolades of helming comedy stints, he has also directed episodes of Chad, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and Adam Ruins Everything. He is represented by Mosaic, UTA and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis.

Chriss Pratt's interesting lineup of movies awaited by fans

Chris Pratt, who is famously known for his starring role in Guardians of the Galaxy and its sequels has been keeping busy with a lineup of new movies and shows. Pratt recently starred in the Amazon/Skydance sci-fi feature The Tomorrow War that ranked as the No. 1 most-watched streaming movie over the 4-day holiday weekend and drew 2.4M U.S. households. The actor has an interesting lineup of movies like Thor: Love and Thunder, Jurassic World: Dominion, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in the pipeline.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.