Chris Pratt's Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Has Cute Wedding Anniversary Wish For Him

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger got married on June 8, 2019, in Montecito, California. The couple is celebrating their second marriage anniversary this year. On the special occasion, Katherine posted a PDA-filled video with her husband on her Instagram handle. In it, she is seen sitting on his lap and the pair is sharing kisses on the cheeks.

Katherine said loving Chris and being loved by him is the greatest thing. She mentioned that she feels "blessed and so grateful" every day to live her life with him. She expressed her gratitude towards God for bringing them together. Check out her post below.

Katherine Schwarzenegger wishes husband Chris Pratt a Happy 2nd Anniversary

Katherine Schwarzenegger's Instagram video with Chris Pratt celebrating their second anniversary caught much attention. Many users congratulated the pair and left red heart emoticons in the comment section. Some even called them a cute and beautiful couple. Take a look at a few replies below.

Even Chris Pratt wished his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger on their second marriage anniversary via Instagram. He shared a bunch of pictures of Katherine. In a couple of them, she is seen taking care of her husband by cutting his toenails. One has her at the hospital and another photo is of her showing her baby bump.

Chris Pratt wrote that Katerine carries her "beautiful smile" on her face be it in any situation. He thanked her for changing everything for him. Pratt also joked saying that they would last at least two or three more years. Check out his post below.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger started dating in June 2018. They got engaged in January 2019 and exchanged vows a few months later. The husband and wife welcomed their first child together, Lyla Maria, in 2020. With his marriage to Katherine, Chris is a member of the Kennedy family. While Chris is an actor by profession, Katherine is an author and the eldest child of actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and broadcast journalist Maria Shriver.

IMAGE: KATHERINE SCHWARZENEGGER INSTAGRAM

