Chris Redd Announces His Exit From 'SNL' Ahead Of Show's 48th Season; '5 Years Ago I...'

Saturday Night Live has been the fans' favourite comedy show for nearly five decades in the US. The show brings actors, comedians and artists together for various hilarious skits, standup comedy and much more. While the show has welcomed many comedians in the past few years, it also bid adieu to several veteran cast members. Recently, Chris Redd announced his exit from the show and became the eighth cast member to leave ahead of its 48th season.

According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, Chris Redd recently announced his exit from the long-running sketch show, SNL. The news of his exit came a few days ahead of the show's 48th season's premiere, which is scheduled on October 1. In his statement, Redd mentioned how being on the show was an experience of a lifetime for him. He further reflected on his five-year journey, which began as a featured player and called the show an opportunity for growth. The comedian mentioned how he is grateful to be a part of the show and will cherish the memories he made in the course of five years.

The statement read, "Being a part of SNL has been the experience of a lifetime. Five years ago, I walked into 30 Rock knowing that this was an amazing opportunity for growth." "Now, with friends who have become family and memories I will cherish forever, I’m grateful to Lorne Michaels and to the entire SNL organization. From the bottom of my heart, I can’t thank you all enough," it further added.

Redd joined SNL as a featured player back in the 2017-18 season. He was promoted to the main cast member and also won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics in 2018 for his track Come Back Barack, which he shared with Kenan Thompson, Will Stephen and Eli Brueggemann.

Cast members that left SNL recently

Ahead of Redd, SNL's Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson and Kyle Mooney also left the show by the end of its previous season. The list was also joined by Alex Moffat, Melissa Villasenor and Aristotle Athari.

Chris Redd is currently looking forward to headlining his HBO Max comedy special Chris Redd: Why Am I Like This? He is also set to star in the film Cyber Monday and play the lead in a Broadway Video and Audible project.

Image: Instagram/@chrisreddis