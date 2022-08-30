Comedian Chris Rock and actor Will Smith's rough altercation at this year's Oscar ceremony was the talk of the town. The incident took place during the ceremony where the King Richard star got on the stage during Rock's stand-up performance and slapped him hard, leaving all in the audience stunned.

However, after Smith issued a public apology on his social media for the slap, the comedian recently addressed the issue during a comedy set at the Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix, Arizona, on Sunday. Apart from talking about the incident, Rock also made a revelation when he talked about being offered to host Academy Awards 2023.

Chris Rock turns down hosting Oscars 2023

As per the Arizona Republic, the comedian spoke about the incident and revealed how he had turned down the offer to host the Academy Awards 2023. Chris claimed that after the slapping incident, he also declined the chance to take part in a Super Bowl commercial.

During his gig, the comedian compared going back to the award show to a scene of a crime. While discussing the hosting offer, the comedian made a reference to the 1995 murder trial of O.J. Simpson while sharing how it would be like asking the late Nicole Brown Simpson "to go back to the restaurant" where her mother had left a pair of glasses the night of her death. While talking about the Oscar-winning actor, the 57-year-old Chris remarked that Smith's slap actually hurt. "He's bigger than me. The state of Nevada would not sanction a fight between me and Will Smith."

The incident took place after the 53-year-old actor slapped Rock for the latter's remark about Smith's wife Jada's bald head, unaware of her medical condition. Will walked up to the stage and smacked Chris across the face, telling him to ‘keep my wife’s name out your fu***ng mouth.' Meanwhile, Will has even apologised for his mistake with a video on Instagram where he confessed to going 'out of line.'

He stated, "Chris, I apologize to you. My behaviour was unacceptable and I'm here whenever you're ready to talk." The actor in his video also added, "I am deeply devoted and committed to putting light and love and joy into the world. And, you know, if you hang on, I promise we'll be able to be friends again." Following the incident, the actor has been banned by the Academy from attending the awards ceremony for ten years.

IMAGE: AP