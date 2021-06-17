Chris Rock Admits To Turning Down Offers To Be A Part Of 'The Sopranos' Over THIS Reason

American stand-up comedian Chris Rock catapulted to success in the 90s after appearing in HBO's several hit shows such as Big Ass Jokes, Bring the Pain, and Bigger & Blacker. However, the actor soon had the opportunity to star in HBO's biggest hit The Sopranos but fans never got to see Chris Rock in The Sopranos. Read more to know the reason and the actor revealing details about a character similar to The Sopranos.

Was Chris Rock in The Sopranos?

The actor sat down for an interview with The Hollywood Reporter where he revealed that he got a couple of offers to guest star in HBO's leading show. Citing the reason behind him turning down the roles, Chris admitted not starring in the show due to the fear of spoiling it. The actor had his own show running on HBO titled 'The Chris Show', which was as successful as The Sopranos, however, the actor stated that he 'respected The Sopranos too much'.

Chris Rock on playing a character similar to 'The Sopranos'

The actor bagged a center role in the fourth season of FX's Fargo where he played the role of the leader of the African-American crime syndicate Cannon Limited and a businessman. In the same interview, he talked about the similarities in his character to HBO's hit show. He stated that his character in Fargo is a businessman who runs prostitution and gets involved in dangerous fights while being a loving father and deacon to his church.

More on Chris Rock's latest movies and news

After appearing in movies such as Head of State, Top Five, Grown Ups and Everybody Hates Chris, the actor made a place for himself in Hollywood. Along with acting, Chris has also released music over the years such as Your Mother's Got a Big Head and Champagne. Recently, the actor was diagnosed with a non-verbal learning disorder.

Recently, the actor took to his Instagram to share the cover page of the magazine featuring him and his exclusive interview. He also shared a couple of snippets from 21 Savage's music video featuring him titled Spiral. Check out Chris Rock's latest Instagram posts here.

IMAGE- CHRIS ROCK'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.