Chris Rock And Samuel L. Jackson Starrer 'Spiral' To Get An Early Release

Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson starrer Spiral: From The Book Of Saw is an upcoming American horror-thriller film directed by Darren Lynn Bousman. The movie will be the ninth instalment of the hit movie franchise Saw. The makers of the movie recently announced that the much-anticipated Spiral: From The Book Of Saw will be getting a release earlier than expected. Read more here.

Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson's Spiral: From The Book Of Saw to get an early release

The makers of the movie announced that Spiral: From The Book Of Saw will be releasing one week before its anticipated date. Through the movie's official Instagram handle, they revealed that the movie will be in theatres on 14th May 2021. Lionsgate, the studio behind the movie, chose to move up the date because the cinemas in New York and Los Angeles, two of the highest-earning moviegoing markets in the country, have recently reopened. On Tuesday, Disney's Black Widow vacated its May 7 release slot, leaving room on the calendar for other movies. Saw's ninth instalment Spiral will open on the same day as Angelina Jolie's thriller Those Who Wish Me Dead.

The movie will follow the story of Marcus Banks played by actor Samuel L. Jackson, an esteemed police veteran who teams up with brash detective Ezekiel "Zeke" Banks played by Chris Rock and his rookie partner William Schenk played by Max Minghella. They take charge of a horrible investigation into murders that suspiciously follow the patterns of the city's gruesome past. Unconsciously caught in an unknown mystery, Zeke finds himself at the core of the killer's gruesome game.

Chris Rock was recently seen in the 4th Installment of the TV series Fargo. The actor played the lead role of Loy Cannon, who is the head of an African-American crime family. Over the years, Rock's comic timing and humour have received praise from critics all over. The actor was also seen hosting the hit show Saturday Night Live along with Megan Thee Stallion back in 2020. The actor has won four Emmy Awards and three Grammy Awards and was also voted the fifth-greatest stand-up comedian in a poll conducted by Comedy Central.

Veteran actor Samuel L. Jackson will next be seen in the TV series Last Days of Ptolemy Grey directed by Rahmin Bahrani based on the novel of the same name written by Walter Mosley. The series will also feature Dominique Fishback. The veteran actor is best known for his portrayal of Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor has received various accolades for his performances over the years.