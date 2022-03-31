Chris Rock Apologized To Co-host Wanda Sykes After Will Smith's Slap At Oscars; Read Why

The 94th Academy Awards were held recently on March 27 and topped headlines as it included several notable moments that will surely be remembered for in years to come. One such moment was when actor Will Smith walked up the stage after comedian Chris Rock made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith's baldness, which for the unversed, is due to a medical condition called Alopecia. Academy Awards co-host Wanda Sykes, who earlier responded to the incident, has now revealed that the comedian apologised to her. Read on to know the reason behind Chris Rock tendering apology to Wanda Sykes.

Chris Rock apologises to Wanda Sykes

Wanda Sykes, who was one of the hosts at the Oscars ceremony alongside Regina Hall and Amy Schumer, recently appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and opened up about the incident that topped headlines across the globe. She termed the incident 'sickening' and mentioned she felt sorry for Chris Rock, whom she referred to as her 'friend.' She then went on to narrate the incidents that transpired at the afterparty, wherein Chris Rock apologised to her. Sykes mentioned that Rock was sorry that the hosts' night was supposed to be about them, and mentioned they did a 'great job' as he apologised that the event would now be all about his altercation with Will Smith. According to Screen Rant, Wanda Sykes opened up about the incident, saying-

I hope he doesn’t mind me saying this, but I saw Chris at [the after party] and as soon as I walked up to him, the first thing he said is, ‘I’m so sorry.’ I was like, ‘Why are you apologizing?’ He was like, ‘It was supposed to be your night. You and Amy and Regina were doing such a great job. I’m so sorry this is now gonna be about this.' Because that’s who Chris is.

The Oscars 2022 ceremony saw Will Smith win his first-ever Academy Award for his role in King Richard moments after he walked up to the stage and slapped Chris for his joke about his wife's baldness. The comedian said, "Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can't wait to see you." It was after this that the actor walked onto the stage and slapped him. He then returned to his seat and said, "Keep my wife's name out your mouth," an incident which went on to become the talk of the town.

Image: Instagram/@iamwandasykes, AP