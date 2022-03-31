Chris Rock Finally Opens Up On Feud With Will Smith At Oscars; 'I'm Still Processing It'

Three days after his fued with Will Smith at the Oscars 2022, comedian Chris Rock addressed the same in his latest stand-up show and expressed his feelings as to how he felt after the Men in Black star publicly slapped him on stage for cracking a joke on the actor's wife Jada Pinkett's baldness.

Following the surprising incident, The King Richard actor recently posted a letter of apology on social media, stating that his behaviour at the Academy Awards was 'unacceptable and inexcusable', although a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for him to bear.

Chris Rock opens up about his altercation with Will Smith at Oscars 2022

After Will Smith publicly smacked Chris Rock and later apologised for the same via social media, the comedian addressed the altercation at his show at The Wilbur in Boston and revealed that he was still processing what happened at the Oscars 2022.

He even received a standing ovation from the audience as he addressed the incident. While opening the show, he said, "What's up, Boston? How was your weekend?!"

As the crowd cheered for him, he talked about his feud with Will Smith and added, "I'm still processing what happened."

Though he did not talk much about the same, he stated later during his stand-up show saying, "Except for a couple weird things, life is pretty good right now."

According to Variety, it was recently revealed that the secondary ticketing website, TickPick sold more tickets to the comedian’s Ego Death World Tour than they did in the past month after his altercation with Will Smith at Oscars 2022.

The company claimed that the ticket prices rose since Sunday night, spiking from $46 per ticket on 18 March 2022 to $341. It was announced by TickPick through their official Twitter handle stating "We sold more tickets to see Chris Rock overnight than we did in the past month combined."

The Board members of the Academy recently conducted a formal review of the incident, which has become the most talked-about topic in the past few days. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the statement read,

"The Board of Governors today initiated disciplinary proceedings against Mr Smith for violations of the Academy's Standards of Conduct, including inappropriate physical contact, abusive or threatening behaviour and compromising the integrity of the Academy."

Image: AP