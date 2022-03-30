Chris Rock Makes First Public Appearance After Altercation With Will Smith At Oscars 2022

Oscars 2022 was quite eventful and memorable after actor Will Smith's brief altercation with comedian Chris Rock on stage. The incident has not only drawn reactions from Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities but the Academy itself, as they announced a formal review of the series of events. Though Will has apologised for his actions during the award ceremony, still the controversy refuses to settle down.

Chris Rock spotted for the first time post feud with Will Smith

Days after the 94th Academy Awards, when Chris was slapped by Will on stage after making a joke on the latter's wife Jada Pinkett Smith, the comedian was spotted for the first time in public. Chris was seen wearing a grey-coloured hoodie teamed up with a blue jacket, grey sweatpants and a dark cap in Boston. He was spotted ahead of his performance at Boston's Wilbur Theater from Wednesday to Friday before his Ego Death World Tour begins on Saturday.

Chris Rock was spotted for the first time since Sunday Night! pic.twitter.com/M7lkPd63R7 — ThatsSoBold (@ThatsSoBolds) March 30, 2022

A tweet made by TickPick on Monday read, "We sold more tickets to see Chris Rock overnight than we did in the past month combined." It means that fans are curious to see Rock perform following the incident, which aired live during the awards show. The online marketplace told PEOPLE, "Over 50% of its sales for Rock's tour have come since the Oscars."

We sold more tickets to see Chris Rock overnight than we did in the past month combined. — TickPick (@TickPick) March 28, 2022

Brett Goldberg, TickPick co-founder and co-CEO, told PEOPLE in a statement, "The circumstances surrounding the incident at the Oscars continue to cause demand to surge for Chris Rock's tour. More than 50 percent of tour sales on our platform have come through since Sunday's Oscars and we expect this trajectory to continue."

Will Smith and Chris Rock's Oscars feud

Jada Pinkett suffers from alopecia areata, a disease that causes hair loss. Chris Rock appeared on stage at the Dolby Theatre to present the Oscar for the documentary feature when he made a joke about Will's wife Jada Pinkett Smith because of her baldness. The comedian said, "Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can't wait to see you." After a while, Smith took the stage to slap Rock. The actor then returned to his seat yelling, "Keep my wife’s name out of your f*****g mouth!"

Videos and pictures from the Dolby Theatre surfaced online with Will Smith and Chris Rock dominating the headlines. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences issued a statement on Monday afternoon, stating, "Members should act in a manner consistent with the good reputation of the Academy, unacceptable conduct includes "physical contact that is uninvited and, in the situation, inappropriate and unwelcome."

Image: Instagram/@chrisrock/clarkdorante