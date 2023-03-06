Chris Rock Mocks Meghan Markle In Comedy Special, Calls Royal Family 'OGs Of Racism'

Chris Rock recently slammed Meghan Markle for accusing the royal family of racism. He further said that the royal family expressing "concern" over the skincolour of Markle's son was not racism but typical "in-laws behaviour." In his Netflix comedy special, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage, the comedian also called the royal family "OGs of racism".

Chris aimed his jokes at the royal family and the Duchess of Sussex and said, "It's the royal family. They're the original racists. They invented colonialism."

"Sometimes it's just some in-law s---, because she's complaining, I'm like What the f--- is she talking about? They're so racist, they wanted to know how brown the baby was going to be... I'm like, That's not racist, cause even Black people want to know how brown the baby gon' be. S---. We check behind their ears... Black girl trying to be accepted by her white in-laws. Oh, it's hard. It's so hard, it's very hard — but it ain't as hard as a white girl trying to be accepted by her Black in-laws. Now, that s*** is really hard. If you are Black, and you wanna be accepted by your white in-laws, then you need to marry a Kardashian because they accept everybody. Kris Jenner is like the Statue of Liberty," he added.

He went on to say that royals asking about Markle's firstborn isn't racist as even Black people ask the same questions.

Why did Chris Rock take a dig at Meghan Markle?

Chris Rock's statements came after Meghan Markle opened up about how she faced racism in the royal family. In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Suits actress shared that the royal family had "concerns and conversations" about how dark her son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor's skin would be before he was born. The interview took place in 2021.

She said, "In those months when I was pregnant, all around this same time, we have in tandem the conversation of he won't be given security, he's not going to be given a title, and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born."