Chris Rock On Will Smith Slapping Him At Oscars: ‘I’m Not Talking Until I Get Paid’

There have been major developments in the wake of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the recently-held Oscars. Strict action has been taken against the former, with the Academy banning the actor from its events for 10 years. The comedian has not made any major statement yet except that he was still 'processing' the incident.

The comedian-actor, it seems, is still not keen to share his thoughts on the controversy yet. However, he reportedly stated that he was not going to open up until he was 'paid' for it.

Chris Rock says he won't open up on Will Smith's Oscars slap till 'he's paid' for it

Chris Rock, as per a report on The Desert Sun, addressed the row during his performance at Fantasy Springs in California on Friday. The Grown Ups star stated that he was 'OK' and that he had a 'whole show' going on.

He then added that he would not talk about 'that' until he got paid. Seemingly jokingly over Will Smith hitting him on his left cheek, he also said that he had got his 'hearing back.'

Previously, at his performance in Boston, he had stated that he was still 'processing' the incident. He had also stated that apart from 'weird thing', life was 'pretty good' for them.

Will Smith banned from Oscars for 10 years

Will Smith was banned by the motion picture academy from attending the Academy Awards or any other event of the organisation for a period of 10 years. In a statement, the Academy said that the King Richard star had 'overshadowed' the celebration of the works from the previous year with his 'unacceptable and harmful behaviour'.

The Oscar winner for Best Actor this year stated that he accepted and respected the Academy's decision. He had previously apologised for his actions, first in his acceptance speech after being honoured with the Best Actor award and later in a message on Instagram. He called his act 'unacceptable and inexcusable.' He publicly apologised to Chris, stating that he was 'out of line' and apologised to the Academy, the producers of the show, and the audiences around the world.