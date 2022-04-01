Chris Rock Receives Apology From The Academy After Will Smith's Slap Incident At Oscars

Hollywood's biggest star-studded night of the year, the 94th Academy Awards saw a shocking turn of events after actor Will Smith slapped comedian Chirs Rock in the face. The altercation between the two happened after Rock poked a joke at Will Smith's actor wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Soon after the incident, the feud became the biggest takeaway of the Oscars 2022. While the Academy had earlier initiated disciplinary proceedings against Smith for his violation of the Awards' Standard of Conduct, they have now apologised to Chris Rock and also thanked him for his resilience at that moment.

Soon after all awards were presented, the Academy condoned Will Smith's actions via Twitter. They also conducted a board meeting to take necessary actions against Smith and yesterday, on March 31, initiated disciplinary proceedings against the actor. Now, as per a report by AFP, the Academy came forward to apologise to the comedian for what he experienced on stage.

The Academy's latest statement read, "Mr Rock, we apologise to you for what you experienced on our stage and thank you for your resilience in that moment."

Many comedians, actors, and other celebrities are expressing their disappointment in the King Richard star for publicly assaulting Chris Rock. Netizens also slammed the award ceremony for presenting the Best Actor award to Smith moments after he slapped the comedian.

The Academy begins disciplinary proceedings against Smith

The Board members of the Academy recently conducted a formal review of the feud between Will Smith and Chris Rock. The formal review of the board members included a "full board of governors meeting" to address the incident. As per the latest updates, the Academy has begun disciplinary proceedings against Will Smith who violated the Academy's Standard of Conduct. The Academy also mentioned that its members asked Will Smith to leave the ward show after the incident but he refused.

The Academy released a statement that read, "The Board of Governors today initiated disciplinary proceedings against Mr Smith for violations of the Academy's Standards of Conduct, including inappropriate physical contact, abusive or threatening behaviour and compromising the integrity of the Academy."

Image: AP