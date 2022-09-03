Chris Rock Says Will Smith Slapped Him At Oscars 2022 Over 'nicest' Joke He Ever Told

Holywood star Will Smith and comedian Chris Rock's altercation at the Oscars 2022 was one of the biggest takeaways from the award ceremony. The feud began when Chris Rock appeared on stage and cracked a joke on Jada Pinkett Smith. Soon after the joke, Will Smith marched towards the sage and slapped Rock. Since then, the two stars have addressed the issue on a number of occasions. A few weeks after the Pursuit Of Happyness star's apology video, Rock recently mentioned that the former slapped him over the "nicest" joke he had ever told.

According to a report by Fox News, Chris Rock addressed his Oscars slap during his latest comedy stint with Dave Chapelle in England. The two comedians began their joint comedy show tour at Liverpool's M&S Bank Arena on Thursday, September 1. During the show, both Rock and Chapelle discussed being attacked on stage. While addressing the audience, Rock said, "Did that sh*t hurt?" and added, "Godd**n right." The Grown Ups star said Smith slapped him over the "nicest" joke he ever told.

At the Academy Awards 2022, Chris Rock graced the stage to announce an award. During his address to the audience, Rock cracked a few jokes and also suggested Jada Pinkett Smith should star in the next GI Jane film. The actor referred to the Matrix star's baldness, which is due to a condition called alopecia.

Will Smith feels less depressed after apologising to Rock

Will Smith shared a long video message in which he sat down and answered fans' questions regarding his feud with Chris Rock. The MIB star also apologised to Rock and his family for his actions. Now, as per a report by Entertainment Tonight, the King Richard star is feeling much more positive after his public apology to Rock. The report also added the actor was in very "low spirits" before the apology. It also revealed that the actor is feeling less depressed now and is more comfortable in stepping out in public.

The leading daily quoted a source saying, "He was in very low spirits prior to making his public apology. He feels less ashamed now and more comfortable being out and about in public again because he has and continues to do the work that needs to be done for himself, his wife, his family, his friends, his colleagues, his fans, the Academy, Chris and Chris' family."

Image: AP