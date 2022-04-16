Chris Rock's Brother Kenny Wishes To Fight Will Smith In A Boxing Match After Oscars Slap

The Oscars 2022 witnessed several notable moments that viewers from across the globe will remember for years to come, including when actor Will Smith slapped Chris Rock. This altercation took place after Rock attempted a joke about Will Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith's baldness, which is due to a medical condition called Alopecia. Chris Rock's brother, Kenny Rock has now challenged the actor to a boxing match after the incident that made headlines across the world.

Kenny Rock challenges Will Smith to boxing match

According to a report by TMZ, Kenny Rock signed a deal with Celebrity Boxing founder Damon Feldman and suggested that he would like the Men in Black actor to be his first opponent in the ring. This came after Kenny Rock was asked if he thinks his brother Chris and Will Smith should fight in the ring. He did not believe that should happen but was up to challenge Will Smith in the boxing ring himself. He said, via Screen Rant "No they shouldn't. But I should get in the ring with Will Smith. No offense to us about it. I'll let the hands do the talking."

This is not the first time Kenny Rock has spoken about the infamous Oscars slap and earlier spoke about the same to Los Angeles Times. He mentioned he wanted the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to revoke the Best Actor Oscar that was awarded to Will Smith for his role in King Richard. He mentioned that watching the repeat of the incident ate him up as he has 'seen a loved one being attacked and there’s nothing you can do about it'. He told the publication, "Every time I’m watching the videos, it’s like a rendition that just keeps going over and over in my head. My brother was no threat to him and you just had no respect for him at that moment. You just belittled him in front of millions of people that watch the show.” The Academy recently banned Will Smith from being in attendance at the Oscars or other Academy events for 10 years after he slapped Chris Rock on the global stage.

Image: AP