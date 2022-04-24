Chris Rock's Mom Reveals Comedian Is Doing Well But 'still Processing' Oscars Incident

The Oscars 2022 made headlines for several notable reasons, the prominent one being Will Smith slapping comedian Chris Rock for cracking a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett. The actor walked up to the stage and slapped Chris, who joked about Jada Pinkett Smith's baldness, which is due to a medical condition, Alopecia.

While several celebrities extended their support to either the comedian or the King Richard actor, Chris Rock's mother, Rose Rock recently reacted to the incident revealing that his son was still processing it.

Chris Rock's mom reacts to her son's altercation with Will Smith

According to WIS, Chris Rock's mother, Rose Rock, who is also an author and motivational speaker, expressed her thoughts on the recent slap incident at the Academy Awards 2022 and revealed how her son was still processing the incident. Adding to it, she also stated that when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock, he slapped his entire family. She went on to talk about the possibilities after Will slapped her son and stated that he could've stepped back and fallen. Rose Rock even expressed her anger towards the academy ban and asked the point behind it because the actor doesn't even go every year.

“I told someone, when Will slapped Chris, he slapped all of us, but he really slapped me. When you hurt my child, you hurt me. I have no idea what I would say other than, ‘What in the world were you thinking?’ Because you did a slap, but so many things could have happened. Chris could have stepped back and fallen. You really could have gotten taken out in handcuffs. You didn’t think. You reacted to your wife giving you the side-eye, and you went up, and you made her day because she was bowled over laughing when it happened,” she said.

Furthermore, she even shed light on how Will Smith's apology on Instagram was not at all genuine and said that his people just wrote up a piece in the apology letter.

“I feel really bad that he never apologized,” Rock said. “His people wrote up a piece and said, ‘I apologize to Chris Rock,’ but something like that is personal. You reach out," she added.

On the other hand, Chris Rock's brother, Kenny Rock earlier reacted to the incident and expressed his grief on watching his loved one being attacked on stage. He mentioned that watching the repeat of the incident ate him up as he has seen a loved one being attacked and there’s nothing you can do about it.

