Chris Sullivan & Wife Rachel Announce They're Expecting 2nd Child; Watch Adorable Video

Actor Chris Sullivan is gearing up for the premiere of This Is Us finale on May 24, which marks the end of his journey in the series. Chris essayed the role of Toby Damon, who is the husband of Kate and the father of Jack and Hailey, in the show.

Amid the Emmy-nominated artiste bringing the curtain down on his journey on the show, he is all set to embark on a new chapter in his personal life too. Chris Sullivan and his wife Rachel Sullivan are expecting their second child. The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 star announced the good news on social media with an adorable video.

Chris Sullivan and his wife Rachel Sullivan announce that they're expecting a second child

On Friday, Chris Sullivan took to his Instagram handle and treated fans with the delightful news. The actor revealed that the couple was expecting their second child together, a daughter. He shared a clip that begins with the couple’s one-year-old son, Bear Maxwell Sullivan coming to his father wearing a 'big brother' T-shirt, with 'only child' crossed out on it. The little munchkin then handed over the rolled-up sonography report to his father. The video then showed a slide that read, “IT’S A…GIRL!!!” and “ARRIVING NOV 1ST…ISH.”

Chris shared the sweet video and also posted a selfie with veteran actor-director Griffin Dune. He captioned the post, "We have wrapped my final scenes for #thisisus. What an incredible 6 years these have been. ⁣With every end, there is a new beginning...so here is a trailer of what's to come. ⁣Watch til the end! Oh, and a photo of me with Hollywood icon, @griffindunne. (Music by my boys @theavettbrothers)"

Here, take a look at the post-

Netizens showered love on the post. Filmmaker Jon Lee Brody wrote, "Congrats man! What a run! Been a joy to watch all these years. Bittersweet to see it end but excited for your new upcoming chapter!" One of the users wrote, "Yessssss. I’m so happy for you all,". Another wrote, "Oh Congratulations!!! Such joyous news. Bravo and thank you for 6 seasons of the most beautiful stories. What a cast!! You made us smile Chris.. all the best to you!!" The rest of the users dropped congratulatory messages on the post.