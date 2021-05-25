Chris 'Thor' Hemsworth's Son Says He Wants To Be 'Superman', Actor Has Hilarious Response

Chris Hemsworth's son quite recently proclaimed that he would want to become Superman growing up. While responding to the same, Chris Hemsworth's Instagram post sees the actor, who has been playing Marvel's version of the Norse God, Thor, for close to a decade now, jokingly expressed his relief by saying that he has two more kids. The latest addition to the list of Chris Hemsworth's Instagram posts prompted a response from Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds and tinsel town's Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot. The post can be found below.

Chris Hemsworth's son desires to become Superman while growing up:

Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds reacting to Chris Hemsworth's post:

Source: Chris Hemsworth's Instagram

Chris Hemsworth's son's age, as of this writing, is all of 7 years. Hemsworth's son, Tristan, was born to the Thor actor and Elsa Pataky on 18th March 2014. Time and again, the actor has shared glimpses of Tristan as well as his two daughters, namely India and Sasha. Some of those posts can be found below.

A peek into Chris Hemsworth's family life through the lens of his Instagram:

On the work front, Hemsworth is currently filming his fourth film as Thor, namely Thor: Love And Thunder. The production of the same is currently underway. Very recently, the cast list of the upcoming Taika Waititi directorial saw the addition of Russel Crowe to it. The production team behind the same intended on keeping Crowe's casting under wraps, but, as reported earlier, after pictures of Crowe spending time with the cast members of Thor: Love And Thunder went viral, Marvel Studios decided to let the cat out of the bag. A picture of Crowe spending time with Hemsworth and his wife, Elsa can be found below.

Image: Chris Hemsworth's Instagram

