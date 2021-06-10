Chris Young Announces New Album 'Famous Friends'; Here's All You Need To Know

Chris Young fans’, the wait is finally over as the singer has announced his new album. The long-awaited eighth studio album, Famous Friends, will be out on August 6, the country star told People. The album will be his first since Losing Sleep, which came out in 2017.

The announcement comes just after Chris Young’s win at the CMT Music Awards. Young along with Kane Brown won the collaborative video of the year at the 2021 CMT Music Awards, held on Wednesday. The duo’s Famous Friends music video had already turned into a fan favourite garnering around 3.7 million views on YouTube. The duo also performed the song at the awards.

What better way to close out the #CMTAwards than a performance by @kanebrown and @ChrisYoungMusic?! We love these "famous friends" ❤️ pic.twitter.com/KCmiM87yOr — CMT (@CMT) June 10, 2021

Chris Young's Famous Friends

Young had earlier admitted that he has been "teasing everybody for years" with the album. Now, the album is finally confirmed after a break of four years. Fans of the artist believe that he will consistently drop albums starting next year, as Young’s last longest break came between his self-titled debut, released in 2006, and his sophomore project, which came out in 2009. The artist had been consistent with albums since then, before taking a break from 2017.

Chris Young's album will be called Famous Friends, after his current single, a collaboration with Kane Brown. Although the artist had earlier hinted that the next album would be called Raised on Country, after a Top 5 single from 2019, he seemed to have dropped it. Along with the title track, the album will feature his previously released Chris Young's songs Raised on Country, Drowning and Town Ain't Big Enough, which features Lauren Alaina.

2021 CMT Music Awards

CMT Music Awards, based in the United States, is a very prestigious ceremony of recognizing, facilitating and awarding various artists that make country music. The awards that are decided by the fans through voting is valued high by the artists. The 2021 CMT Music Awards ensured that they carry their legacy this year as well, amidst the ongoing pandemic and organized a big event. This year's CMT Music Awards highlights included the show's co-hosts, Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown leading the nominations charts and bagging prizes for themselves too.

While many artists making country music have come up over the years, a few reclaimed their awards this year as well. Singers Ballerini, Brown, Little Big Town and Mickey Guyton led the nominations charts with six each while being followed closely by Maren Morris and Miranda Lambert, who bagged four. The 2021 CMT Music Awards also had thirteen artists receiving nods for the first time namely Guyton, Dylan Scott, Hailey Whitters, HARDY, Lainey Wilson, Margo Price, Nathaniel Rateliff, Niko Moon, Noah Cyrus, Parmalee, Ryan Hurd, Tyler Hubbard and Willie Jones.

