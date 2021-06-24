Chrishell Stause Responds To Claims That Said She Wasn't The Agent For Her New House

Chrishell Stause in Selling Sunset is a real estate agent who recently took to her Instagram stories to talk about her new house. There were several rumours about her boss being the agent for the new house. However, she cleared all the rumours and mentioned that she was her own agent while buying the house. Take a look at why this is a big deal for her.

Chrishell Stause states that she was the agent of her own house

Chrishell Stause understands what she's doing when it comes to real estate, and she's ensuring she gets her due credit. The Selling Sunset star, 39, recently reacted to claims that her boss, Oppenheim Group co-founder Jason Oppenheim, was the real estate agent in favour of getting her the Hollywood Hills property she recently purchased and moved into. According to People, on Tuesday night, the Dancing with the Stars alum spoke out about the issue on her Instagram Story, appearing on camera from her office.

She was shooting there for the new season of Selling Sunset. Stause informed her followers that she doesn't think this happens to males. She was her own agent, and she did it. She just wanted to be clear as she worked on this. She asked Jason to help her because he's her broker, but she was her own agent, so she asked for the credit.

She then shared a video that Jason had made and put in her defence, in which he stated that he just saw Chrishell's story, and there were news pieces regarding her property sale that credited him as the agent that represented her, which was not the case. Chrishell stood in for herself. It must be really frustrating for her. She then posted a screenshot of a direct message received to her that read that nobody cared about her credit.

She replied explaining why it's crucial that she receives her full credit - and why it's especially important for her as a woman in the profession. She added that she worked extremely hard on this, and it wouldn't hurt to attract new potential clients if it's going to be all over the place. Credit, where it is due, is what she believed in. She concluded by saying that it's a constant battle to let people know she is a hard-working agent, not just for TV, and this didn't help.

About Selling Sunset

The Selling Sunset cast features Brett and Jason Oppenheim, Christine Quinn, Maya Vander and some more real estate agents. The first season of the show premiered in March 2019. The show has now been renewed for season four and season five. However, the Selling Sunset season 4 release date has not been revealed yet.

Image: Chrishell Stause's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.