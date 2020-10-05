Chrissy Metz And Beau Bradley Collins Make Relationship Official; See Pics

This is Us fame Chrissy Metz took to Instagram on Sunday, October 5, 2020, to make an Instagram official news about her boyfriend Bradley Collins on the occasion of National Boyfriend Day. The actor went on to share several pictures of them looking completely adorable. Along with the pictures, the actor also penned a sweet note describing the qualities of Bradley.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Chrissy shared pictures of her beau Bradley Collins making it Instagram official to her fans and followers. In the first picture, the duo can be seen all smiles in this pic. The duo can be seen posing for this picture in a mountainous region.

Chrissy can be sporting a floral multi-coloured outfit and completed the look with a pair of quirky sunglasses. Bradley, on the other hand, can be seen sporting a blue sweatshirt and opted for black shades. In the second picture, one can see a candid pic of Bradley where he can be seen giving an intense look, looking at a different direction.

The third picture shows a silhouette of them hugging each other. In the fourth picture, one can be them devouring on delicious looking ice cream and are all smiles about it. Along with the picture, Chrissy penned an adorable note for her duo. She wrote, “Happy #nationalboyfriendday to my dreamboat! Bradley, from the first moment I laid eyes on you I wanted and needed to know you. Now I feel so lucky to love you”. Take a look at the post below.

Seeing these pictures, fans went on to shower lovely comments on the post. The post shared by Chrissy went on to receive several likes and positive comments from fans. Some of the users went on to congratulate the duo, while some went on to praise the pictures shared by Chrissy. One of the users wrote, “You guys look pretty darn cute together!” while the other one wrote, “I love this so so much!!!” Take a look at a few comments below.

On the work front

This Is Us Season 5 will be coming to the small screen earlier than before. NBC has set the season 5 premiere date for the family drama. According to Variety, the release date of This Is Us Season 5 has been set. Season 5 was scheduled to be premiered on November 11, 2020. But now that the date has changed, This Is Us Season 5 will be premiered on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.

