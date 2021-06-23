Chrissy Metz Of 'This Is Us' Thrilled About Show's Nomination For Emmy Awards

The American TV series This is Us has been selected for the Emmy Awards Nomination in 2021. Actor Chrissy Metz of the show seems to be quite elated by the news as she took to her Twitter handle and shared the news with her fans. In the post, Chrissy also thanked the cast and crew of the show for their efforts and hardwork. Chrissy’s fans seem to be equally thrilled by the news as they celebrated the news with great joy and excitement in the comment section.

It is the greatest gift to be a part of this show. Each day on set feels like magic, even amidst a global pandemic. So proud of every single member of the cast + crew for their dedication, passion, and talent. Hope y'all see that shine through... 🍋💛#ThisIsUs #FYC #Emmys #DTSFYC pic.twitter.com/Wh9MGqkwam — Chrissy Metz (@ChrissyMetz) June 22, 2021

In the Twitter post put up by Chrissy on her account, she posted a picture from the show featuring herself. In the tweet, she wrote, “It is the greatest gift to be a part of this show. Each day on set feels like magic, even amidst a global pandemic. So proud of every single member of the cast + crew for their dedication, passion, and talent. Hope y'all see that shine through... #ThisIsUs #FYC #Emmys #DTSFYC”. In the post, she also tagged Chris Sullivan, Chrissy’s on-screen husband in This is Us.

Many fans of Chrissy and This is Us commented on her post and celebrated with the actor on the show’s accomplishment. One of the fans wrote, “Well done everyone! Well deserved! ”. Another fan wrote, “Very much so. I am almost finished rewatching from season one. Magic from the viewers side. ”. Another fan wrote to Chrissy and said, “Beautiful! I love your work and am still reading my signed copy of your book! Congrats!”. Many fans lamented about the approaching end of the show. One of them wrote, “Wishing #ThisIsUs storyline could go on forever. But alas, as we learn in real life, all good things do come to an end. ” while another fan wrote, “And the show and cast are such a gift to us, your viewers. I anticipate an emotional final season ahead. ”.

Very much so. I am almost finished rewatching from season one. Magic from the viewers side. 🤗🥰 — Lee Gordon (@LeeGordon6) June 22, 2021

Beautiful! I love your work and am still reading my signed copy of your book! Congrats! — Lauren Augustine (@read_augustine) June 22, 2021

Wishing #ThisIsUs story line could go on forever. But alas, as we learn in real life, all good things do come to an end. ❤️ — Joanie Schirm (@SunshineJoanie) June 22, 2021

This is Us

This is Us is an American TV series that revolves around the lives and families of two parents and their three children of the Pearson family. The children are Kevin, Kate, and Randall while the parents are Jack and Rebecca. This is Us cast includes actors like Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K Brown, Justin Hartley, Chris Sullivan, Jon Huertas, and many others. The sixth and final season of the series will arrive in the year 2022 and it has been revealed by the makers that all the characters will go through major developments in their life in This is Us final season.

IMAGE: CHRISSY METZ/ INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.