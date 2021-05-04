Chrissy Teigen Admires Her New 'Zoom' Spot, Says 'It's The Little Things'

Television personality and model Chrissy Teigen recently took to her Instagram account to show her new "Zoom" spot. In the video, there is a laptop that has the front camera on and Chrissy is seen recording while sitting in front of it. She shows her fans that she is sitting on a spot where she will be conducting her official meetings/conferences. She is heard saying that she is admiring her new "Zoom" spot then points at her background and her makeup and says, "Wow".

One can see the garden area of her house in the background while she is seen wearing a white pantsuit along with a blazer. She has minimal makeup on her face and has side-parted hair. In the caption, she wrote, "found a new zoom spot!!! it’s the little things!!". The fans and followers in the comment section are praising her new spot for meetings. Check it out.

Chrissy Teigen takes her fans to her new "Zoom" spot

(Image Courtesy: Chrissy Teigen's Instagram)

Earlier, she shared a picture of herself sitting on a chair while wearing an off-shoulder orange dress with a long trail. In the caption, she wrote a long note about missing people and making them laugh. It reads, "was truly an honor even to f*** up my lines in front of 20,000 people. I missed that. I miss people so much. I miss making people smile and laugh. My purpose. This week I learned the word “mudita” - sympathetic joy, joy from giving others joy. That is me. That is my joy! Thank you @glblctzn and @caseypattersontv for having me at #vaxlive!!". Check it out.

About Chrissy Teigen's latest news

Chrissy announced a month ago that she will be quitting Twitter. She took to her Instagram and announced that the platform no longer felt positive and that the bullying and trolling really weighed her down. In less than a month, the model went back and created another account. She recently tweeted that she will be a part of Netflix's The Mitchells vs. The Machines along with her husband John Legend. She will be giving her voice for Hailey Posey whereas John will be voicing for Jim Posey.

!!! annnnnnnd me and john are in it! https://t.co/bvC24N5xDm — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 1, 2021

Promo Image Source: Chrissy Teigen's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.