Chrissy Teigen Asks For Tips To Make 'Gulab Jamun' & The Reactions Are Unmissable

Christine Teigen, the wife of singer John Legend, took to her Twitter handle to make a 'sweet' announcement. The model said she will be making 'Gulab Jamun' at home and is extremely excited about it.

She also went ahead and asked her 12.4 million followers for any tips if they had. She also told her fans if they don't know what 'Gulab Jamun' is, google it.

For those unaware, Gulab jamuns are soft delicious berry sized balls made of milk solids, flour & a leavening agent. These are fried and soaked in rose flavored sugar syrup.

Within no time, Chrissy's tweet was flooded with reactions by many Indians — with over 27,000 likes and over 1000 comments. A fan named Kiran Misra suggested her to be careful with the oil temperature and also asked her to soak them overnight. Reacting to her, Chrissy wrote, "damn I'm glad I asked for tips!!! these little guys seem to be trickier than I thought!!" [sic]

tomorrow I will be making my first gulab jamun, very excited for that. so. yeah. that's pretty exciting. if u have tips let me know, if you don't know what it is just google it I don't care — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 15, 2020

Harold & Kumar actor Kal Penn also reacted to Chrissy's tweet and said, "Oooooh this is tite. Only tip: some people put cashew or almond in the middle of each one, which ruins it, so I'd say don't do that."

Here are netizens reactions

I’m happy to announce that yesterday I bought ingredients to make vermicelli kheer — Nicola Foti (@soundlyawake) March 15, 2020

HELLO CERTIFIED INDIAN MOM TIPS FROM MY MOM



-knead the flour by hand, it gives it the suppleness it needs

-syrup has to be thick, runny syrup is shit syrup

-add cardamom and rose essence, hence Gulab, and saffron to the syrup

- fry on medium flames



lmk if you want more! — aditi (@aditithevast) March 15, 2020

Make sure the gulab jamun are COMPLETELY cool before putting in sugar syrup otherwise they will disintegrate! And be very careful with oil temp lest the jamuns become too oily or end up raw inside. Be sure to soak at least overnight! — Kiran (@kiranamisra) March 15, 2020

