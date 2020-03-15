The Debate
Chrissy Teigen Asks For Tips To Make 'Gulab Jamun' & The Reactions Are Unmissable

Hollywood News

The model said she will be making 'Gulab Jamun' at home and is extremely excited about it. Harold & Kumar actor Kal Penn reacted with an important tip.

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Chrissy

Christine Teigen, the wife of singer John Legend, took to her Twitter handle to make a 'sweet' announcement. The model said she will be making 'Gulab Jamun' at home and is extremely excited about it.

She also went ahead and asked her 12.4 million followers for any tips if they had. She also told her fans if they don't know what 'Gulab Jamun' is, google it.

For those unaware, Gulab jamuns are soft delicious berry sized balls made of milk solids, flour & a leavening agent. These are fried and soaked in rose flavored sugar syrup.

Within no time, Chrissy's tweet was flooded with reactions by many Indians — with over 27,000 likes and over 1000 comments. A fan named Kiran Misra suggested her to be careful with the oil temperature and also asked her to soak them overnight. Reacting to her, Chrissy wrote, "damn I'm glad I asked for tips!!! these little guys seem to be trickier than I thought!!" [sic]

Harold & Kumar actor Kal Penn also reacted to Chrissy's tweet and said, "Oooooh this is tite. Only tip: some people put cashew or almond in the middle of each one, which ruins it, so I'd say don't do that."

Here are netizens reactions

 

 

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
