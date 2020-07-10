Chrissy Teigen's Most Memorbale Moments From 'Lip Sync Battle'

Chrissy Teigen has been in many TV shows over the years. Some of the most memorable appearances of Teigen came in shows like America's Next Top Model, The Getaway, Snack Off, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Celebrity Family Feud, and several others. Chrissy Teigen is also known for hosting the popular reality TV show, Lip Sync Battle.

Lip Sync Battle is created by John Krasinski and Stephen Merchant. The first show premiered on April 02, 2015, and it revolves around celebrities having a battle with each other by performing lip syncs. The show garnered widespread attention from the viewers. With all that said now, here are some of the most memorable moments of Chrissy Teigen on Lip Sync Battle.

Chrissy Teigen's best moments on Lip Sync Battle

Chrissy Teigen's Lip Sync Battle, which premiered on Paramount Network, went on to become one of the highest-rated premieres in Paramount Network's history. Chrissy Teigen's presence on the show grabbed widespread attention. In the third season that released in the year 2016-2017, the 50th series titled Raw Lewis vs. Tony Gonzalez released. One of the popular rappers, Nelly visited the show and he performed Hot in Here. Chrissy Teigen who seems to be a big fan of Nelly asked him to give a hug and Nelly gracefully went and hugged Chrissy Teigen. This is one of the memorable moments of Chrissy Teigen on the show.

The third season of Lip Sync Battle titled Tom Holland vs Zendaya released on May 07, 2017. Tom Holland performed Ride Wit Me song, originally sung by Nelly featuring City Spud. He also performed Singin in the Rain by Gene Kelly and Umbrella by Rihanna. Zendaya, on the other hand, performed Tyrone, originally sung by Erykah Badu and 24K Magic, originally sung by Bruno Mars. Teigen appreciated Zendaya's Tyrone performance and said it was one of her favourite songs.

Season 2 of Chrissy Teigen's Lip Sync Battle released in the year 2016. The first series of season 2 is titled Channing Tatum vs Jenna Dewan Tatum and the episode released on January 07, 2016. Tatum performed Let It Go, originally sung by Idina Menzel and Run the World, sung by Beyonce. Chrissy Teigen, as well as the audience, were stunned to see Beyonce come on the show. This is was yet another memorable moment from the reality tv show.

