Chrissy Teigen "bullied Me So Much I Had Suicidal Thoughts", Says 'Project Runway' Star

Model and actor Chrissy Teigen has once again run into trouble as another reality TV personality has accused her of trying to ruin his career. Michael Costello, who came in 4th place on season 8 of Project Runway and was the second runner-up on Project Runway All-Stars in 2012, took to Instagram on Monday to accuse Teigen of years-long bullying. The new set of accusations comes only days after Teigen reportedly stepped away from her role in the Netflix series, Never Have I Ever, due to her already prevailing bullying controversies.

Michael Costello, who is a known designer through his post accused Chrissy Teigen of threatening to ruin his career. Costello revealed that it started after he fell prey to an online hoax, which attributed racist comments to him. He went on to claim that Teigen lashed out publicly via Twitter in 2014 over the fake comments. According to Costello, he started getting lesser opportunities after Teigen threatened to end his career. He revealed that the events made him even have suicidal thoughts.

Sharing a long testimonial post on Instagram, he wrote, “For the past 7 years, I’ve lived with deep unhealed trauma,” he went on to explain the incidents which took place and how it affected his mental health. He added, “So many nights I stayed awake, wanting to kill myself. I didn’t see the point of living.” Costello also added a couple of screenshots of his chats with Chrissy Teigen, proving the toxic nature of the conversation they had.

A look at Chrissy Teigen's Instagram

Earlier on Monday, Chrissy Teigen had made her first online post since May 12. Teigen who enjoys a huge following on Instagram shared a long post about how the controversy surrounding old tweets that showed her cyberbullying former reality star Courtney Stodden affected her. Describing her experience, she wrote, “It has been a VERY humbling few weeks.” The backlash of the controversy had been huge that many even started sharing negative comments under Chrissy Teigen's photos.

The Lip Sync Battle co-host went on to write, “I’ve been sitting in a hole of deserved global punishment, the ultimate ‘sit here and think about what you’ve done.' I’ve apologized publicly to one person, but there are others — and more than just a few — who I need to say I’m sorry to. I’m in the process of privately reaching out to the people I insulted. It’s like my own version of that show My Name is Earl! I understand that they may not want to speak to me. I don’t think I’d like to speak to me.”

She ended the long post, in which she admitted she “was insecure, immature and in a world where I thought I needed to impress strangers to be accepted,” on a positive note. Teigen went on to say she’s had therapy and concluded the notes by saying, “I ask that you allow me, as I promise to allow you, to own past mistakes and be given the opportunity to seek self-improvement and change.”

IMAGE: CHRISSY TEIGEN'S INSTAGRAM

