Chrissy Teigen Celebrates Her Kids' Pre-school Graduation, Gets A Tattoo From Her Daughter

On June 15, 2021, American model Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram and posted a photo of her new tattoo, which was designed by her child Luna Simone, who recently happened to graduate from pre-school. Chrissy went on to talk about how time flew and how emotional the whole experience made her. The photo was met with mixed comments because of the revelations that designer Michael Costello made in his latest Instagram post about Chrissy being ignorant. However, most comments were all hearts as they said that they were sending the love right back to the model.

Chrissy Teigen's Instagram post

Chrissy Teigen posted a photo of her tattoo which was a butterfly designed by her daughter and accompanied it with a note that said "Today our beautiful little pod celebrated their preschool graduation. I sobbed from beginning to end, breaking for laughter only when john’s much-anticipated-by-him commencement speech welcomed them to the workforce and listed the 5 p’s as pizza, peanut butter, Petey, penny and parents." "I sobbed because my god, what a year. But also, man. they’re SO young. Their eyes are gonna see so much. They’re going to experience pain, hurt, loss. But also love success, unimaginable bonds with friends," she added. She further wrote, "Then I thought about what I’ve learned just in the past few months and I feel a wealth of gratitude for life alone and those unimaginable bonds. to the people that never let up with the texts, to my diamond painters, the ones who wanted to give me space, the girls who wiped the snot, and my fucking rock of a husband, my god I love you."

She then went on to write about how she pays that her little pod tots collect "the real ones." She said that she hopes they always grow and learn. She then added to the note saying "Luna drew this butterfly on me today and it seemed fitting to make it permanent. I wanted @winterstone to move and centre it, due to issues I also discuss in therapy, but in the end, we decided to leave it right where she belonged." She ended the caption by writing, "A little imperfect, a little messy, but hell she’s here to stay. Lol. Love you all to bits, I really do. Even if you hate me, I can honestly say I do not hate you. I send you love. How annoying is that! You must be soooo annoyed!! Anyhoo, love you, love you, love you. Here’s to the messes in progress. 🥂"

IMAGE: CHRISSY TEIGEN INSTAGRAM

