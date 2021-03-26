Chrissy Teigen Cites THIS As The Reason To Deactivate Her Twitter Account

As vast as social media is, it comes with its own cons. Negativity has surrounded several social media users and Chrissy Teigen became victim to one of them. Christine Diane Teigen, popularly known as Chrissy Teigen, recently revealed the reason behind leaving the social media platform Twitter. Chrissy penned a heartfelt caption saying that the platform had served her negatively.

Chrissy Teigen deletes Twitter

American model, television presenter, and author, Chrissy Teigen recently took to her Instagram to reveal the reason behind her parting ways with Twitter. The model shared a screenshot of her Twitter handle and wrote in the caption that the platform was no longer serving her positively, so she bid goodbye to Twitter. The model further said that it was not Twitter's fault as the platform tries to combat bullying. She further informed her 34.4 million followers that Twitter had reached out and worked with her team several times and said that she could also deal with trolls. She has realised that some people are not going to like her anyway while she hates letting people down or upsetting them and felt that she had done the same over and over. The television presenter further said that a person cannot read that he or she disappoints someone every day. She said she could feel the same in her bones. She further addressed the QAnon people who think she is in Guantanamo Bay and said that she does not care anymore.

Chrissy Teigen's Instagram post received an astounding response from celebrities. A plethora of comments hit the Instagram post where many gave her more power and many others could relate to her situation. Celebrities, including Chrishell Stause, Brooklyn Decker, Holly Whitaker, Maunika Gowardhan, and Erin Foster, commented on the post.

Apart from celebrities, fans and followers also commented on Chrissy Teigen's Twitter post on Instagram. While one wrote that it is always best to remove negativity from your life, another told her to do whatever works for her. A user also thought that her choice is a great example for all social media users to be aware of the things affecting them mentally.

Promo Image Source: Chrissy Teigen's Instagram

