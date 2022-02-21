Chrissy Teigen Confirms Undergoing IVF Cycle, Urges Fans To Stop Asking If She's Pregnant

Model Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend are trying for another baby. The couple who suffered a miscarriage two years ago has opted for another IVF cycle. On Sunday, February 20, Chrissy Teigen took to social media to confirm the same. While doing so, the model also 'humbly begged' her fans to stop asking if she's pregnant.

In her lengthy Instagram post, Teigen explained that she understands the questions from fans have reached her with 'good intentions'. However, it isn't going down well with her as currently, she is the 'opposite of pregnant'

Chrissy Teigen's request for fans

In the picture shared by the model, she appears to be doing some Pilates workout. While uploading the photo, Teigen penned a lengthy note about undergoing another IVF cycle. The mother of two added how the treatment has resulted in her putting on some weight. Hence, fans might have mistaken her to be pregnant.

She said, "hiiii. I posted about it in my stories, but I wanted to let you guys know I’m balls deep in another IVF cycle to save as many eggs as I possibly can and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos. I honestly don’t mind the shots…they make me feel like a doctor/chemist…but the bloating is a b****."

Chrissy Teigen further requested her followers to stop speculating. "So I humbly beg you to stop asking if I’m pregnant because while I know it’s said with excited, good intentions, it just kind of sucks to hear because I am the opposite of pregnant! But also like please stop asking people, anyone, if they’re pregnant. I said this in the comments and got yelled at because the internet is wild but I’d rather be the one to tell you and not some poor woman who will look you in the eyes through tears and that’s how you finally learn. Anyhow, Iove youuuuu?? (sic)." Take a look at her post below:

It was back in 2020 when Chrissy suffered a miscarriage due to excessive bleeding. At the time, the model shared the tragic story via social media in an emotional post that left her fans heartbroken. She articulated, "We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough." John Legend and Chrissy are parents to two children, daughter Luna Simone Stephens and son Miles Theodore Stephens.

