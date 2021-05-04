Chrissy Teigen Deems It An 'honour' To Mess Up Lines At Vax Live, Adds 'I Missed That'

Chrissy Teigen felt it was “honour” to mess up her lines at Vax Live concert. The model took to Instagram and shared pictures of herself in an orange mini dress and spoke about her experience attending an event after nearly a year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Vax Live concert was organized by Global Citizen to spread awareness about the importance of vaccination during the pandemic.

Chrissy Teigen considers it an “honour” to mess up her lines

Global Citizen recently organized the Vax Live concert. The concert was aimed that celebrating the hope the COVID-19 vaccines are providing to families and communities across the globe. Moreover, it was aimed to raise awareness about these vaccines and calling on world leaders to make sure everybody gets vaccinated.

Model Chrissy Teigen marked her appearance at the concert alongside many other guests like Ben Affleck, David Letterman, Gayle King, Jimmy Kimmel, Olivia Munn, and a few others. Now, Chrissy Teigen in an Instagram post revealed she messed up her lines at the concert. She wrote, “It was truly an honour to even **** ** my lines in front of 20,000 people. I missed that”.

Chrissy Teigen further added, “I miss people so much. I miss making people smile and laugh. My purpose. This week I learned the word “mudita” - sympathetic joy, joy from giving others joy. That is me. That is my joy! Thank you @glblctzn and @caseypattersontv for having me at #vaxlive!!”. Along with this funny yet thought-provoking caption. Chrissy Teigen also shared pictures of herself in an orange mini dress with a long train taking a break from the festivities at the concert.

Global Citizen’s Vax Live concert was organized at the So Fi Stadium in California. Former senior royal members Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were the co-chairs of this event. The event was hosted by none other than singer Selena Gomez. Prince Harry even spoke at the concert and said that the vaccine should be accepted as the basic right for everyone out there. Apart from guest appearances, singers like Jennifer Lopez, J Balvin, H.E.R., Foo Fighters etc. performed at the concert. Vax Live will have its world premiere on May 8.

Image Credit: Chrissy Teigen Instagram

