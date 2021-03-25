Chrissy Teigen Deletes Twitter; Says, After 10 Years, 'it's Time For Me To Say Goodbye'

American model-actor Chrissy Teigen is done with all the ‘negative’ response and being called the ‘clap back girl’. The TV personality said goodbye to her Twitter handle on Wednesday and explained her reason for leaving. Teigen said in a series of tweets before deleting her account that "it's time for me to say goodbye" after "over 10 years" of tweeting.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Chrissy Teigen wrote, “Hey. For over 10 years, you guys have been my world. I honestly owe so much to this world we have created here. I truly consider so many of you my actual friends". She added, "But it's time for me to say goodbye. This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that's the right time to call something,".

The actor continued, "My life goal is to make people happy. The pain I feel when I don't is too much for me. I've always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I'm just not". "My desire to be liked and fear of pissing people off has made me somebody you didn't sign up for, and a different human than I started out here as! Live well, tweeters," she continued.

Chrissy concluded by saying, "But one thing I haven't learned is how to block out the negativity, I'm just a sensitive s—, okay!? I don't wanna be this way! I just am! But I love you guys and I cherish our time together, I truly do. I also hate you". Check out a few tweet tweets below.

On knowing about the same, netizens were all shocked and quickly took to their respective social media handle to talk about it. Some of the users went in support of the actor, while some penned sweet messages to Chrissy. One of the users wrote, “Chrissy Teigen deleting her account is just one more example of cyberbullying being fun and cool”. Another wrote, “You’ve been such a bright spot on Twitter. Thanks for making millions of us laugh and for sharing your family and your food with us. Bravo for setting boundaries and taking care of yourself. Much love to you”.

Chrissy Teigen deleting her account is just one more example of cyber bullying being fun and cool pic.twitter.com/omnTkWYeB4 — Brizzle Bill (@Brizzleboybill) March 25, 2021

The world, before and after Chrissy Teigen announced she was leaving Twitter: pic.twitter.com/dKucB5Ihi0 — Diblo (5'12'') (@ibesuffering) March 25, 2021

You’ve been such a bright spot on Twitter. Thanks for making millions of us laugh and for sharing your family and your food with us. Bravo for setting boundaries and taking care of yourself. Much love to you â¤ï¸ — Leah Gronewold (@leahgronewold) March 25, 2021

Hey. @chrissyteigen didn’t quit.

She voluntarily left a space that wasn’t good for her.

There is a difference. — janashortal (@janashortal) March 25, 2021

I love seeing you on here, but the most important thing is you and your mental health. I’ll miss you! ðŸ’– — Laura Anne (@lacello89) March 25, 2021

Chrissy Teigen and Kris Jenner, the matriarch of the Kardashian family, recently teamed up for a new project. The duo debuted their new brand, Safely, which specialises in cleaning products made from plants. Chrissy Teigen was seen explaining her new online business venture to fans in a hilarious promotional video.

Trolls on Twitter started attacking the American model soon after. On March 24, the socialite took to Twitter to retaliate against a "mean" troll who referred to her new venture as "gross". She immediately shut down the troll by calling them ‘mean’. She wrote, “You guys are truly just mean, I’ll never get over it”. Take a look.

