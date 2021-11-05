Chrissy Teigen Dons Saree, Attends Priyanka-Nick's Diwali Bash With John Legend

Cookbook author Chrissy Teigen and her singer husband John Legend recently turned guests to actor Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ Diwali bash. Chrissy took to Instagram and shared a video from the celebrations where she along with her husband was given a grand welcome amid fireworks. The couple complimented each other in their best traditional outfits for the bash.

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra marked Diwali celebrations with a small Lakshmi Puja at her home with husband Nick. The two performed all the rituals together and also shared glimpses of their celebration on Instagram. For the Diwali bash, the two stars turned host to various Hollywood stars and among them were Chrissy Tegen and John Legend. Chrissy looked ethereal in a purple saree while John looked dapper in an indo-western sherwani suit. While captioning the post, Chrissy wrote, “Happy Diwali to all who celebrate!! Thank you for having us @priyankachopra and @nickjonas!! We love you both! @papadontpreachbyshubhika. (sic)”

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend guests at Priyanka, Nick's Diwali bash

For the Diwali Puja, Priyanka looked stunning in a yellow saree with white accents while on the other hand, Nick donned a white kurta with multicoloured embroidery. The two performed the Lakshmi Pooja at their home with all the rituals. Sharing the photos, the actor penned the Sanskrit Shloka for protection, "Ya Devi Sarva Bhuteshu". She further wished her fans a happy Diwali and wrote, "With the blessings of Goddess Mahalakshmi we invite Her grace and abundance into our home. Happy Diwali." Yasmine Al Massri and Lilly Singh reacted to Priyanka's post and sent her red hearts.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra’s Diwali festivities kick-started with a bash hosted by Mindy Kaling in LA. The White Tiger star had shared a bunch of pictures from the party and wished her fans on the auspicious eve. "Happy Diwali eve… love, light, and happiness to everyone. Kicking off the festivities with much gratitude and surrounded by love (sic),” she wrote alongside the stunning pictures. On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will soon star in a spy-thriller series Citadel. The actor also has The Matrix Resurrection and Text For You in her pipeline. She is set to share the screen space with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in the upcoming film Jee Le Zara.

