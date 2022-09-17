Model-cook book author Chrissy Teigen who had left her fans in a state of shock after the miscarriage of her son Jack two years ago, recently confessed that it was an abortion. Back in 2020, the model and her singer husband John Legend revealed that they lost their son Jack owing to pregnancy complications.

However, not much had known that it wasn't a miscarriage, but an abortion which the couple had to undertake after knowing the severe complications and the repercussions involved. After Chrissy narrated her lengthy heart-touching story of taking the harsh decision two years back, the model had to face the brutal attack of public reaction.

Chrissy Teigen responds to public reactions to her abortion story

During a Summit on September 15, Teigen discussed her 2020 pregnancy loss, explaining that she had medical help after learning her son Jack would not survive the pregnancy. She addressed the same and said that "It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn't either without any medical intervention."

Following her strong revelation, the 36-year-old star faced public outcry who questioned her decision. The TV personality took to Twitter and shared screenshots of all the messages and comments that she has been receiving after her story was made public. Responding to all the hateful comments, she mentioned how all of this did not make her 'feel worse' though.

"I knew this would happen, and honestly I’ve already seen you do your worst so if this makes you feel better, great. It doesn’t make me feel worse though," Teigen wrote alongside the screenshots. In another tweet, the star informed that all the comments were made beneath the posts shared by a glamour magazine.

"This isn’t like, the daily mail or something btw. It’s the glamour magazine comment thread! Brutal," she added. Soon after the post, a section of Twitter users empathised with the star while offering their support and respecting the decision made by the couple then.

"You don't deserve any of this," wrote one while another commented, "Women are what hold other women down. It’s disgusting and vile." A third user echoed similar sentiments and wrote, "Ignore them...I almost miscarried...the Doctor called it a "Threatened Abortion" and the terminology sucks...I am so sorry for your loss...!"

Meanwhile, speaking at social impact agency, Propper Daley’s 'A Day of Unreasonable Conversation' summit. Chrissy said, "Two years ago when I was pregnant with Jack, John, and my third child, I had to make a lot of difficult and heartbreaking decisions. It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn’t either without any medical intervention."

