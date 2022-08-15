Chrissy Teigen Flaunts Her Baby Bump, Shares New Candid Mirror Selfie

Model Chrissy Teigen and her partner John Legend earlier revealed they had been trying for another baby after suffering from a miscarriage two years ago. The model recently left her fans in delight as she announced her pregnancy by giving her fans a glimpse of her baby bump. She even penned a note stating her experience over the last few years and revealed how it was hard to keep this in for so long.

Chrissy Teigen shares an update of her growing baby bump

Chrissy Teigen recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared two pictures of herself in which she can be seen flaunting her baby bump while clicking a mirror-selfie of her. She was seen sporting a black outfit. Chrissy Teigen is in the second trimester of her pregnancy journey and feels a bit impatient. Sharing a snapshot of her growing baby bump on Instagram, which she displayed while seemingly getting glammed up for a photoshoot. Teigen expressed her desire to be farther along in the pregnancy process, specifically with regards to how much she’s showing, writing, “The in-between stage is my least fun stage.”

Chrissy, who announced she is pregnant on Aug. 3, nearly two years after the loss of her baby boy, took to her Instagram Story earlier this week to share a sonogram of what appears to be a recent ultrasound. In the image, the growing baby has its hand by its neck, which looks as if the baby is stunned. “Me hearing the FBI raided mar a lago,” Teigen captioned the photo, a reference to the actual news that the F.B.I. had searched Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property in Florida. Moreover, she and her husband, John Legend, are also parents to daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles

Meanwhile, it was in 2020 when Chrissy suffered a miscarriage due to excessive bleeding. At the time, she shared the tragic story via social media in an emotional post that left her fans heartbroken. She stated, "We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough." John Legend and Chrissy are parents to two children, daughter Luna Simone Stephens and son Miles Theodore Stephens.

Image: Instagram/@chrissyteigen