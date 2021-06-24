Chrissy Teigen Has A Glorious Jenga Story To Share; Says She Never Knew She Was Good At It

American star Chrissy Teigen recently shared a fun post on her social media with an anecdote related to a Jenga game she played with a close friend. In the photograph shared, she was seen playing an extra-large size Jenga game which looked like it could collapse any moment. In the caption for the post, she mentioned that she and Nova Kaplan were given the tag ‘Jenga Girls’ by the on-lookers since they were quite good at the game. In the comments section of the post, Chrissy Teigen’s fans have expressed awe over the short story.

Chrissy Teigen’s Jenga story

Chrissy Teigen recently shared a fun post on Instagram with a short story and fans have been loving every bit of it. In the picture shared, she was seen playing with a Jenga game which was bigger in size, when compared to the generic table Jenga game. She was spotted taking off one of the bricks on the top floor while trying her best to maintain the stability of the tower. Chrissy Teigen looked quite engrossed in the game while her opponent was watching her get through it, closely.

Chrissy Teigen was seen pulling off a proper denim-on-denim look with a simple light blue shirt and a pair of matching ripped pants. Her hair had been tied into a neat plait while her makeup was kept shimmery with a thick layer of highlighter. Chrissy Teigen had also added a silver scarf around her neck, giving it a girl scout look.

In the caption for the post, Chrissy Teigen mentioned that she never knew how good she was at Jenga until she played it with Nova Kaplan one day. She said that she always hated the idea around it since it came with a lot of chaos. However, once, she got so good at it that people gathered around her and Nova, calling them the ‘Jenga Girls’ for the way they pulled off the game. She has also added that she will never stop telling people this story even after she turns 95. Have a look at the post on Chrissy Teigen’s Instagram.

In the comments section of the post, various people have also complimented the model for her achievement. A few people are seen having a hearty laugh while some others are speaking highly of her game.

IMAGE: CHRISSY TEIGEN INSTAGRAM

