Chrissy Teigen Has An Interesting Salad Recipe If You Are Trying To Eat Healthily

Chrissy Teigen's art of making delicious food is widely known among her fans. She started her career as a swimsuit model and then went on to release her cookbook. She currently focuses majorly on developing her website that is dedicated to food. Even her social media is filled with pictures of her cooking. She regularly shares pictures from her cooking ventures. In addition to this, Chrissy Teigen is also an actor and has been a part of several shows and films. She has also starred in several music videos with her husband, John Legend. With all that said now, take a look at how to make this Deli salad with tortellini by Chrissy Teigen:

Chrissy Teigen’s recipe for making deli salad with tortellini

Ingredients needed:

One pack of wither fresh or frozen cheese tortellini

One cup of olive oil

Half a cup of red wine vinegar

Half a teaspoon of salt

1/4th teaspoon of freshly grounded pepper

About 120 grams of mozzarella cheese, cubed

Three medium tomatoes, cut into chunks

Half a small red onion, thinly sliced

60 grams of salami slices, cut in strips

60 grams of deli turkey, sliced

Three tablespoons of pepperoncini peppers

Two tablespoons of black or kalamata olives

One small head of iceberg lettuce cut into chunks

Italian bread

How to make:

Take the tortellini Cook it as per the instructions mentioned at the back of its package After it is cooked, drain and rinse it well Pour in some olive oil so that it does not stick to each other Take another medium-sized bowl Add the oil, red wine vinegar, salt, and the freshly grounded pepper Whisk it all together Take out half of the dressing in another cup and reserve it aside In the same bowl, add the mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, and onions Let this mixture marinate well for about 15 mins You can also marinate it for about an hour or even 24 hours in the refrigerator Now, add the tortellini to the tomatoes and onion bowl Add the salami, turkey, pepperoncini, olives, and iceberg lettuce too Toss them all together Season the salad with salt and pepper Serve the extra dressing as a side with some bread

