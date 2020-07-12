Chrissy Teigen Has Mixed Quesadillas And Pizzas To Give You A Tasty, Easy Treat

Chrissy Teigen has established herself as one of the most popular celebrities in the world today. She started her career as a model and then went on to be a part of several films and shows. In 2016. Chrissy Teigen released her first culinary book titled Cravings: Recipes for All of the Food You Want to Eat which went on to become a bestseller that year. Later in 2018, she released her second book, Cravings: Hungry For More. Chrissy Teigen launched her website focusing majorly on cooking last year. With all that said now, check out these yummy quesadilla pizzas by Chrissy Teigen yet.

ALSO READ | Chrissy Teigen Has Perfect Recipe For Baking Fudgy Chocolate Brownies

Chrissy Teigen’s recipe for making quesadilla pizzas

Ingredients needed:

Four flour tortillas, sized 8 inches each

Three tablespoons of vegetable oil

One teaspoon of kosher salt

3/4th teaspoon of freshly ground black pepper

ALSO READ | Selena Gomez, Chrissy Teigen And Other Celeb-inspired Gowns For Your Prom Night

One big onion, diced

One teaspoon of minced garlic

One teaspoon of ground cumin

½ teaspoon of ground coriander

One can of black beans

One can of corn

One can of green chillies

1/4th cup of water

3/4th cup of fresh coriander

Two cups of Mexican blend cheese

One large tomato

One avocado

Half a small red onion

Juice of one lime

One small jalapeno

ALSO READ | Chrissy Teigen's Recipe To Make Yummy Chocolate Chip Cookies With A Twist

How to make:

Preheat your oven to 350°F Place the tortillas on a baking sheet Brush them with oil and season it with salt and pepper Throw the tortillas into the oven and let it bake until it turns crispy, golden After eight to nine minutes, take them out of the oven and keep aside Take a big saucepan and heat it on medium flame Pour in two tablespoons of oil Dice the onion finely and add it into the saucepan Cook it for about 9-10 minutes until it turns golden Add the minced garlic Season it well with salt and pepper Now, throw in the cumin and coriander powder Cook the entire mixture for two more minutes Drain and rinse the beans, corn and chillies Now add them into the saucepan Pour in the water and cook the mixture Keep stirring until the water is absorbed for about three to four minutes Take it off the heat and add the coriander leaves Now, take the tortillas that we kept aside Top the tortillas equally with the mixture Add some cheese Throw them back into the oven and bake for ten minutes until the cheese bubbles While it bakes, take another small bowl Dice the tomatoes and add it in Cut the avocado and add it too Mince the jalapenos Mix all of it together Now, pour some lime juice and add some more coriander leaves Season with salt and pepper Take the quesadillas out of the oven and top it with salsa before digging in

ALSO READ | Chrissy Teigen Teaches Fans How To Bake Pizza Crust In Three Ways; See Recipe Inside

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.