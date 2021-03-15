Chrissy Teigen Hits Back At Trolls Who Are Criticizing Billie Eilish's Grammys Win

Chrissy Teigen, the media personality who has developed a reputation for her honest and frank nature, has yet again taken to Twitter in order to share her thoughts on the hate messages that have been received by Billie Eilish after she secured her Record Of The Year Grammy Award during the recently-concluded event. As one will see soon, Teigen's tweet sees her taking a jibe at those who are saying a handful of less-than-positive things about the 19-year-old Grammy Award-winning artist in her own unique way. She can also be seen using the same phrase that was used by the trolls of Eilish against them. The tweet can be found below as well.

Chrissy Teigen's Twitter post about Billie Eilish's Grammy win:

About Chrissy Teigen's Twitter activity:

It is a known fact that Teigen tends to maker her opinion known in her own unique manner through her social media accounts. In the past, netizens and fans of the personality have seen her expressing her opinions about politicians, food and whether or not does she fit in the outfits she bought in the recent past or not. Additionally, time and again, netizens alike have witnessed that she has been open and frank about topics such as her traumatizing pregnancy loss and the passing of a family pet, amongst others. Her tweet above, which talks about all the negative comments that the grammy award win for Billie Eilish at Grammys 2021 is just yet another example of that.

About Grammys 2021:

In addition to the Grammy Award win secured by the "Bad Boy" singer, the 63rd edition of the same saw the likes of Taylor Swift, Black Bunny and Beyonce grabbing on of those awards each. Arguably, the highlight of the now-concluded event was the records made and broken by the likes of Taylor Swift and Beyonce. While Taylor Swift became the first artist to bag three "Album Of The Year" awards due to her most recent win for her latest musical album that goes by the name of "Folklore", Beyonce, along with her 28th Grammy award, took home the title of the most celebrated and decorated female musical artist ever.The likes of Bad Bunny, a rapper of Puerto Rican descent, were also seen attending and being honoured with an award of their own at the event.