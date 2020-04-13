Chrissy Teigen Is A Master When It Comes To Posing For Pics; Have A Look

Chrissy Teigen, the American model, television personality and an author is a famous star on social media who is married to a popular American singer John Legend. Chrissy Teigen has always made sure to be the show stopper by her posing skills and style. She is one of the biggest show-stealers and also social media where she poses in her best ways. Chrissy always manages to pose effortlessly and fans cannot stop gushing about it. So to take some cues from the model on how to pose perfectly for pictures-
Also read | Chrissy Teigen Photos That Can Give Some Serious Hairstyle Goals
Ok fine. I love you, baby. I love our life and our babies and you. So much. Here’s to 13 more years of doin it on the semi reg
Also read | Chrissy Teigen And Family Have A Preference For Beach Holidays; Here's The Proof
Also read | These Chrissy Teigen Outfits Are Perfect For A Date Night; See Pics
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.