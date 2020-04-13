The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Chrissy Teigen Is A Master When It Comes To Posing For Pics; Have A Look

Hollywood News

Chrissy Teigen has always been one of the biggest show stealers on social media. She always manages to pose effortlessly and we cannot stop gushing about it.

Written By Chitra Jain | Mumbai | Updated On:
Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen, the American model, television personality and an author is a famous star on social media who is married to a popular American singer John Legend. Chrissy Teigen has always made sure to be the show stopper by her posing skills and style. She is one of the biggest show-stealers and also social media where she poses in her best ways. Chrissy always manages to pose effortlessly and fans cannot stop gushing about it. So to take some cues from the model on how to pose perfectly for pictures-

Also read | Chrissy Teigen Photos That Can Give Some Serious Hairstyle Goals

Take posing cues from Chrissy Teigen, See pictures here-

Chrissy Teigen posing with her loving husband in a pretty white short dress.

Ok fine. I love you, baby. I love our life and our babies and you. So much. Here’s to 13 more years of doin it on the semi reg

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Image courtesy: @chrissyteigen

Chrissy Teigen posing in her best ways with John Legend. She is wearing an amazing white attire styling it with a black clutch. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Image courtesy: @chrissyteigen

 

Chrissy Teigen looks very pretty in this green outfit and flaunting her posing skills. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Image courtesy: @chrissyteigen

Also read | Chrissy Teigen And Family Have A Preference For Beach Holidays; Here's The Proof

 

Chrissy Teigen sitting and posing in a cream velvet thigh-slit outfit. She is just rocking this pose.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Image courtesy: @chrissyteigen

 

Chrissy Teigen along with the vintage surrounding is killing with her posing skills while sitting on the sofa. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Image courtesy: @chrissyteigen

 

Chrissy Teigen stuns the audience with her green floor-length gown and giving major posing styles.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Image courtesy: @chrissyteigen

Also read | These Chrissy Teigen Outfits Are Perfect For A Date Night; See Pics

 

The beautiful lady posing with her kid in a classic attire, looking stunning. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Image courtesy: @chrissyteigen

Also read | Chrissy Teigen’s Son Miles Is A Total Poser And These Pictures Are Proof

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Andhra Pradesh
AP: GVMC COMMISSIONER SETS EXAMPLE
Maharashtra
MAHARASHTRA GOVT CANCELS EXAMS
After 'Tintin's role during Boris Johnson's COVID-19 recovery, official fan page reacts
TINTIN HELPED BORIS JOHNSON
Imran Khan
IMRAN KHAN SEEKS DEBT RELIEF
Manoj Tiwari
MANOJ TIWARI HITS BACK AT SIBAL
Kamal Haasan
KAMAL HAASAN QUESTIONS PALANISWAMI