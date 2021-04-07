Chrissy Teigen Is "done With Dieting"; Reveals How She Stays Fit Managing Her Cravings

American supermodel Chrissy Teigen is quite popular for her cooking skills and cookbook recipes that she shares on her social media. The mother of two recently opened up about her dieting habits and how they affected her for a long time. The model revealed why she is ready to quit the diet culture and 'throw all that out of the window'

Chrissy Teigen on quitting diet

Talking about dieting, the 35-year-old model revealed that she no longer feels pressured to diet. According to People magazine, Chrissy is "over" the diet culture but admitted that dieting is generally good for one's health. Chrissy Teigen's diet is officially out of the window as the model decided to focus on the other important things in her life.

Chrissy talked about how her happiness is derived from food and indulging in its various flavours. Opening up about how her mind goes haywire if she does not eat what she is craving, Chrissy said that if something is going to make her feel happy, she indulges in it. Talking about the next phase of her life, the mother of two admitted that she does not want to get trapped into the routine of counting calories and just wants to enjoy her motherhood with her two kids- Luna and Miles.

How does Chrissy manage to stay fit?

The supermodel also talked about how she managed to stay fit all these years with strong cravings. Chrissy said to the magazine that she spent many years counting calories and working out too many times to decide her own terms of a healthy body. The model has finally discovered the path of a healthy life saying that she finds health and happiness in playing with her kids in the park, going to aquariums, and drive around with them.

A look at Chrissy Teigen's Instagram

The model shares pictures of her kids as well as videos of her cooking delicious food at home. Recently, Chrissy shared an adorable video of her kids where Luna can be seen painting Miles' nails. The passionate cook also has her own Instagram channel 'Cravings by Chrissy Teigen' dedicated to her recipes. Recently, she shared a video of her husband John Legend cooking breakfast for her.

Promo Pic Credit: Chrissy Teigen IG