Chrissy Teigen Is 'fresh Out Of Tears' On Father's Day Amid Bullying Scandal

On Father's Day, June 20, 2021, model Chrissy Teigen took the opportunity to shower her love on her husband John Legend by sharing a sweet picture of the singer with his two children. Teigen and Legend welcomed their first child Luna Simone Stephens in 2016 and Miles Theodore Stephens in 2018.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Chrissy wrote that she was speechless and "fresh out of tears" as she posted the picture of the three family members together. Referring to John as their everything, she wrote in the caption, "To our everything, we love you forever." The picture showed John taking a selfie as Luna and Miles posed adorably next to him.

Chrissy Teigen wishes John Legend on Father's Day

Chrissy's friends and fans too wished John Legend on the occasion of Father's Day 2021. They shared messages of love and support for the family. "We love you, John. Happy Father’s Day.", wrote one well-wisher. Another said, "The best daddy x hubby we love u @johnlegend." Actor Dorothy Wang shared heart emojis for the All Of Me singer. One fan said that John had the best little family and that they loved them. "Happy Father's day John .. you have the best lil family. I love you guys ox", wrote a follower.

Chrissy Teigen's Instagram post on Father's Day is one of the first few amid her recent cyberbullying scandal. The model was accused by Courtney Stodden of asking the latter to kill herself back in 2011. The revelation led to many others speaking up against Teigen. Designer Michael Costello claimed that Chrissy Teigen had accused him of passing racist remarks and threatened him saying she would end his career in fashion. Teigen's team recently slammed the designer's claims in a post on her Instagram handle.

The note claimed that Teigen was disappointed and shocked by Costello's allegations and that the screenshots of private messages sent by Teigen shared by the Project Runway star were actually false. Teigen's team further claimed that the remark made by the model accusing him of racism was eventually deleted after the designer declared that Costello's racist comment was, in fact, photoshopped. At the end of the post, Chrissy's team said that they believed that the designer and the model had shared a cordial relationship, especially since Costello had commented on multiple posts complimenting her.

Chrissy Teigen's team slams Michale Costello's claims, call screenshots fictional

Image: Chrissy Teigen's Instagram

