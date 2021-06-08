Chrissy Teigen Makes An Appearance On Instagram Amidst Courtney Stodden Bullying Scandal

Chrissy Teigen finally returned to Instagram amidst her cyberbullying scandal. Her husband and singer John Legend took to his account to share a family picture. In the picture, Chrissy along with her mother, Vilailuck and daughter, Luna can be seen posing for the camera. In the caption, the singer wrote, "So proud of our little dancer!"

Chrissy Teigen makes her appearance after cyberbullying scandal

In the picture, Chrissy can be seen snuggling Luna who is wearing a red dress. In the comments section, Iron Man actor Gwyneth Paltrow wrote, "She's getting so big!" while referring to Luna. Other fans expressed that they miss Chrissy's presence on the social media platform. Check it out.

(Image Courtesy: John Legend's Instagram post)

More about Chrissy Teigen's bullying scandal

Earlier in the month of May, Chrissy was accused of cyberbullying Courtney Stodden, ten years ago. A report in Variety stated that Courtney revealed that they were bullied in 2011 and one of the messages they received from Chrissy read, “I can’t wait for you to die.” They further revealed that all of this took place when they were 16 and got married to then-51-year-old Doug Hutchison.

After the revelation, Chrissy took to her Twitter account to issue a public apology. She wrote, “Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bulls*** in front of the entire world. I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behaviour but that is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel. I have worked so hard to give you guys joy and be beloved and the feeling of letting you down is nearly unbearable, truly. These were not my only mistakes and surely won’t be my last as hard as I try but god I will try!!”

Other than this, she also apologised to her fans for letting them down. She wrote, "And I am so sorry I let you guys down. I will forever work on being better than I was 10 years ago, 1 year ago, 6 months ago.” After these posts on May 13, Chrissy hasn't been active on any of her social media.

Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bullshit in front of the entire world. I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that... — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 12, 2021

And I am so sorry I let you guys down. I will forever work on being better than I was 10 years ago, 1 year ago, 6 months ago. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 12, 2021

IMAGE: Chrissy Teigen's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.