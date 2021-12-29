Chrissy Teigen Pens Heartwarming Birthday Note For John Legend; 'lucky To Have Known You'

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are undoubtedly one of the most adored couples in Hollywood and can be seen supporting each other relentlessly through thick and thin. Chrissy penned an adorable birthday note on John Legend's 43rd birthday yesterday, which was all about the singer's amazing qualities that make him the perfect partner.

Teigen shared a montage video of the duo's adorable moments, noting that she loves Legend way more than a 'caption could capture' or a 'boomerang could wrangle'. She also shared an Instagram story, where the duo can be seen cuddling up with Teigen singing "Happy Birthday to my bear".

Chrissy Teigen marks John Legend's birthday with an adorable post

Taking to her Instagram handle, the American model shared a series of the duo's goofy pictures and wrote, "happy birthday to my forever. I am lucky to have known you 16(!!) of your 43 years and I still wish it were more. I picked the most kind-hearted man, the best father, and the most talented human being around, which is truly a testament to me! Anyhoo I love you more than a caption could capture. More than a boomerang could wrangle. I love you I love you." Take a look.

John quickly responded to his wife's sweet tribute and wrote, "I love you, angel!". Legend also shared glimpses from his birthday celebrations where his kids- daughter Luna Simone, 5, and son Miles Theodore, 3, cradled with him. "Lots of birthday love from my babies", he wrote.

John's birthday celebration come days after the family clocked Christmas festivities. They shared pictures of their children clad in adorable clothes as they geared up for the holiday season. "These came out of me !", Teigen wrote, while The Voice coach mentioned, "Merry Christmas Eve from our mischievous elves,".

The duo also marked Chrissy's birthday last month, in an interesting pyjama party-themed bash. Uploading a picture of the duo clad in pink bathrobe and nightwear, the Oscar winner wrote, "Celebrating my queen’s birthday tonight. A perfect night. You deserve all of it and more. I love you forever." Chrissy and John first met in 2006 on the sets of Stereo's music video and later got married in 2013.

Image: INSTAGRAM/@CHRISSYTEIGEN