Chrissy Teigen Pitches Bad Business Ideas To Kris Jenner Before Unveiling New Brand

American model Chrissy Teigen and Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kris Jenner have collaborated on a new project together, which they revealed recently. The duo unveiled their new cleaning products line Safely in a hilarious ad shared on the brand's Instagram page on Monday, March 22, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the newly launched product line and its ad, and what the minds behind it have to say about their newest venture.

Chrissy Teigen's latest collaboration with Kris Jenner

According to a report by Daily Mail, American model Chrissy Teigen and Kris Jenner have launched a new brand, that deals in plant-based cleaning products. The pair featured in a hilarious promotional video, which was posted on the brand Safely's official Instagram handle. The two-minute-long video begins with Teigen stating that she wants her own brand because everyone else already has one. She also reveals that even though she owns one brand, for her next venture, she wants help from the branding master herself, Kris Jenner.

The next scene shows Kris expressing her excitement about collaborating with Chrissy but also states that she hopes the latter's ideas aren't dumb. The pair are then seen together on screen, where Chrissy talks about her first idea, which is a 'Crumb-B-Collar' for dogs, and by the looks of the illustration, it seems like it was made by a kid. As Teigen gives Jenner business ideas including 'pre-chewed spaghetti', 'son-in-law repellant', 'pre-stained shirt', 'clear tinfoil', 'dog jetpack' among others, she is rejected each time by Kris and is slapped as well with a rubber hand on a stick.

After multiple slaps, Chrissy says she has had enough and says that she wanted to come to a place where she could pitch her ideas safely. Just then, the KUWTK star is struck with the word 'Safely', and reveals her idea of launching a brand which deals with cleaning products and is completely plant-based, and can be used by the entire family. After Chrissy has another terrible idea for the brand name, Kris proposes 'Safely' as the name. John Legend's wife ends the ad on a funny note by bragging that she is a genius and calls herself Alfred Einstein.

Image Credits: Safely Official Instagram Account