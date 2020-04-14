Christine Diane Teigen, commonly known as Chrissy Teigen, is a popular American model, television personality, and author. She made her modelling debut in the annual Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue 2010 and has been a style icon ever since. Most recently, she co-hosted Lip Sync Battle with LL Cool J on Paramount Network (2015–2019).

Christine Teigen married singer John Legend on September 14, 2013, at Villa Pizzo in Como, Italy. In fact, John Legend’s famous song, All of Me, was dedicated to her. They have two children, a daughter, Luna and a son, Miles, born on May 16, 2018.

Chrissy Teigen is a complete all-rounder and an over-achiever. Everything she says is witty and insightful, and one can see her true personality through her words. Here are some quotes by Chrissy Teigen that give an insight into her personality. Read ahead to know more-

Also Read | Chrissy Teigen Is A Master When It Comes To Posing For Pics; Have A Look

Chrissy Teigen quotes that give an insight into her personality

Making food is a wonderful way to spend a Friday night.

Men are very tough, very critical of me. I think they expect you to basically just be a picture. They don't want to hear you speak.

If I'm going to eat fast food, I'm going to McDonalds. I don't need to pretend.

Also Read | Selena Gomez, Chrissy Teigen And Other Celeb-inspired Gowns For Your Prom Night

I always have a note in my pocket that says "John did it" just in case I'm murdered because I don't want him to remarry.

I am not one to adhere to silly clothing rules. I love mixing metals, wearing a brown bag with black shoes. Whatever.

Models eat. They're crazy about moderation, but they eat.

Also Read | Chrissy Teigen Vs John Legend: Who Is Handling The Quarantine Better?

I always thought the name of my first book would be 'The Insecure Chef,' because when I started cooking, I was so nervous.

For me, being involved in fashion is fun. But I like to be relatable and to wear things that other people can wear, too.

Two Grammy [nominations] for John Legend, no one has congratulated me for being the inspiration behind 'All of Me' without me there is no 'All of Me'.

My day job might be exhausting, but cooking is my peace. My dream is to have a big family with lots of grandkids. And we'll get together every Sunday for a hearty dinner at our house, and we'll all live in flavorful bliss, happily ever after.

Also Read | Chrissy Teigen-inspired Songs Written By John Legend

Her words and quotes describe how down-to-earth and sorted Chrissy Teigen is. Getting her start as a model in 2010, Teigen has only expanded her repertoire through the years. She definitely has the support of all the women for being a great one herself.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.