Chrissy Teigen Reacts To Meghan Markle's Oprah Interview, Says 'Meghan Has Been Honest'

Model Chrissy Teigen has recently opened up about her friendship with the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle. Chrissy also described Meghan as 'wonderful and so kind'. During the after-show on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Tuesday, the cookbook author revealed in the interview that she and Markle have spoken on many occasions over the years and share a good bond with each other.

During the interview, Chrissy shared her thoughts on Meghan and Harry's bombshell interview with Oprah. She revealed that when she ended up watching the show she was like "this is big". But she also waited a long time to watch it, so she had already heard so much about it.

When asked if the Duchess of Sussex had shared any more details with her, Chrissy said no and thinks that the Duchess has been very honest and open. She added that her truth has been her truth since the very beginning. Chrissy has slammed tabloid stories about Meghan and her estranged father Thomas Markle on many occasions.

Meghan Markle, who also had a miscarriage in 2020, wrote to Chrissy Teigen about the loss of her third child, Jack. Chrissy responded to a fan query by saying that she has been so kind to her since they met. Chrissy revealed, “She had written to me about baby Jack. But yeah, she is really wonderful and so kind – just as kind as everyone says she is". She also added that she looks at everything and is like "'My God, what is absolutely wrong with people that they have to make this person out to be so malicious or so crazy? When it's just as simple as them being as kind as everyone says they are".

Meghan Markle's Oprah interview

The Duke and Duchess gave an interview for the first time together after their royal exit with Oprah Winfrey. In the interview, the couple explained why they decided to step down from their royal duties, which they announced in January 2020. Meghan Markle revealed some details about the royal family during her interview with Oprah Winfrey. She claimed the royal family had committed a number of wrongdoings. She also talked about her miscarriage. An unexpected announcement was also made by Meghan Markle that she and Prince Harry's next child would be a daughter.

Image Source: Chrissy Teigen, Sussex Royal Instagram