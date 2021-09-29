Chrissy Teigen Recalls Loss Of Son She 'almost Had' In Heart-breaking Tribute

Chrissy Teigen got emotional as she remembered her 'third child' Jack whom she lost last year. The actor-model called him the 'son' she almost had. She shared how losing the child was the 'greatest pain' she could ever suffer.

Chrissy expressed her sadness for being unable to take care of the child. The Bring the Funny star wrote that his death had taught her to love herself and take care of herself.

Chrissy Teigen's emotional post on losing son in 2020

Chrissy shared a heart-breaking image from the hospital, where she was in tears after the incident. In the photo, her husband, singer John Legend, also seemed to be at a loss of words to console his wife after the tragedy.

She wrote that the incident had shown her that she could 'survive anything' even if she didn't want to. Chrissy wrote that the death of her baby made her realise the importance of nurturing one's health, that 'bodies are precious' and 'life is a miracle.'

Th 35-year-old added that she was told the incident would get 'easier' for her to handle, but that it had not 'started yet.'

She addressed herself and John Legend as 'mom and dad' as they expressed their love to the child.

What happened to Chrissy Teigen's son?

Chrissy had announced on October 1 last year that her third baby had died halfway through her pregnancy. She shared that they were not able to 'stop the bleeding' and give the child the' fluids he needed' and that the blood transfusions were also not enough. She had similarly shared images from the hospital where they were in tears and had even held the child, covered in a blanket, in their arms.

Chrissy Teigen's Instagram post on miscarriage of her baby

Chrissy's Teigen's babies with husband John Legend

Chrissy and John Legend had tied the knot in 2013 after six years of courtship. Their first child, a daughter, named Luna was born in 2016. Their son Miles was born in 2018.

Chrissy Teigen had announced her third pregnancy in August 2020, a month before the tragedy, at the end of John's son Wild.