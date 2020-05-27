Chrissy Teigen's Recipe: Here's How To Make An Easy Strawberry Shortcake Step-by-step

Quick links:
Chrissy Teigen is a model-turned-TV personality who has hosted and judged many popular TV shows. Chrissy Teigen also owns her own YouTube channel and has posted some mouth-watering dishes on her channel. Out of all the sweet and savoury dishes the star has tried on her channel, her strawberry shortcake recipe is one of the most popular. Shortcake is a sweet dish made using fruits and minimal ingredients like flour, milk and butter. Chrissy Teigen made shortcake using strawberries and biscuits, check out her recipe below:
In a bowl, add 6 cups of sliced strawberries and sugar. Mix it till the sugar dissolves and refrigerate it for an hour.
Also Read: Chrissy Teigen's Children Pose With Their Grandmother In These Pictures
Also Read: Chrissy Teigen Looks Unrecognisable In These Old Pictures: Take A Look
Source: Chrissy Teigen/YouTube
Method:
After taking the biscuits out of the oven, break them into half and fill it with cream and strawberries. Close cover the strawberry and cream with the other half and add some whipped cream on top of it too.
Also Read: Chrissy Teigen's Recipe To Make Yummy Chocolate Chip Cookies With A Twist
Also Read: Chrissy Teigen’s No-carb Lasagne Has Secret Ingredient, See What It Is And Learn Recipe
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.