Chrissy Teigen's Recipe: Here's How To Make An Easy Strawberry Shortcake Step-by-step

Chrissy Teigen is a model-turned-TV personality who has hosted and judged many popular TV shows. Chrissy Teigen also owns her own YouTube channel and has posted some mouth-watering dishes on her channel. Out of all the sweet and savoury dishes the star has tried on her channel, her strawberry shortcake recipe is one of the most popular. Shortcake is a sweet dish made using fruits and minimal ingredients like flour, milk and butter. Chrissy Teigen made shortcake using strawberries and biscuits, check out her recipe below:

Chrissy Teigen's Strawberry Shortcake recipe

Things you will need:

Stand Mixer

Whisk

Glass Mixing bowls

Biscuit Cutter

Pastry Brush

Silpat Baking Mat

Backing Half Sheet

6 cups of sliced strawberries

¼ cup of sugar

In a bowl, add 6 cups of sliced strawberries and sugar. Mix it till the sugar dissolves and refrigerate it for an hour.

For biscuits

3 cups of all-purpose flour

¼ cup granulated sugar

2 tbsp baking powder

1 tsp salt

¾ cup unsalted butter, cold and cubed

1 cup Buttermilk

2 tbsp heavy cream

Coarse sugar for sprinkling

Method:

To make the biscuits, preheat the oven to 425 degrees. In a stand mixer, add 3 cups of flour, 1/4 cup of sugar, 2 tbsp of baking powder and 1 tsp of salt After you mix these ingredients for a while, add butter cubes and mix again Pour out the dry ingredients in a large bowl and add buttermilk to it Stir it till all the ingredients are perfectly bonded and knead the dough thoroughly Spread out a baking mat and roll-out the dough Cut round pieces of the dough using a cutter Place the cut out pieces in a tray Brush 2 tbsp of heavy cream on the biscuits and sprinkle sugar Bake for about 15 minutes

Source: Chrissy Teigen/YouTube

For whipped cream

1 cup heavy cream

2 tbsp sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

Method:

In a bowl, add heavy cream, 2 tbsp of sugar and 1 tsp of vanilla extract Whisk the ingredients till it turns into a thick cream

Presentation

After taking the biscuits out of the oven, break them into half and fill it with cream and strawberries. Close cover the strawberry and cream with the other half and add some whipped cream on top of it too.

