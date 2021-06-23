Chrissy Teigen Responds To Rumours Of Her Wanting An Interview With Oprah; See Details

Chrissy Teigen has made headlines in the past few months with accusations of cyberbullying by a large number of people, including Courtney Stodden and designer Michael Costello. Although she has made a public apology for her tweets in the past, there are reports suggesting that she is looking forward to a tell-all interview with Oprah, if possible. Read further and find out what Chrissy had to say and other details.

Chrissy Teigen responds to rumours of her wanting an interview with Oprah

Teigen recently went out and about LA City for the first time after her trolling controversy and was questioned by the paparazzi, about the rumours going around, saying that she wants to tell her truth in a sit-down interview with Oprah. The rumours were first mentioned on the Naughty But Nice podcast and mentioned that Chrissy wanted a Meghan Markle style interview. However, when answering to the paps, Chrissy said she had no idea about the ‘Oprah thing’.

Entertainment Weekly also reported that she was further asked, what she thinks about an interview with Winfrey, featuring Courtney Stodden. The model laughed it off, leaving the awkward question unanswered. Stodden has made accusations about Chrissy, sending bullying tweets her way and the latter had also apologised for the same in a long series of tweets in May 2021.

Michael Costello has also made claims about being a victim of Teigen’s bullying, however, the latter says that they are fake. She also took to her Instagram and addressed those, saying that they are fictional, and Chrissy never sent them. Apart from this, her husband John Legend has also come forward in support of her.

For her apology, Chrissy took to her page on Medium and apologised as well as acknowledged all her past mistakes. She wrote, “My targets didn’t deserve them. No one does. Many of them needed empathy, kindness, understanding and support, not my meanness masquerading as a kind of casual, edgy humour. I was a troll, full stop. And I am so sorry”. The cook-book author also shared the apology on her Instagram feed on June 14, 2021.

