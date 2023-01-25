Chrissy Teigen Reveals Her Baby Girl's Face On Social Media; See Photo

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, who recently welcomed a baby girl on January 13, finally revealed their daughter Esti's face.

She took to social media and shared the photo. In the picture, Esti can be seen sleeping peacefully in her mother's arms. Sharing the post on her Instagram handle, Chrissy wrote, "look at u out here lookin like a baby".

See the post here:

As soon as she dropped the first glimpse of her baby's face, hubby John Legend rushed to the comment section and wrote, "My little Esti." Kris Jenner commented, "Soooo beautiful just like her mama". Olivia Munn penned, "Welcome earthside little one." "Oh em gee what a beaut!!!!!!", wrote Kaley Cuoco.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend reveal their baby girl's name

Recently, Chrissy and John took to social media and announced the news of their daughter's arrival with the world. They shared the news with a glimpse of their little one. Not only this, but they also revealed her name. The couple named their baby 'Esti Maxine Stephens'.

In the photo, the couple's older children, Luna and Miles can be seen gazing at their younger sibling while holding her.

Sharing the news on her Instagram handle, Chrissy wrote, "She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and our family could not be happier 💕"

"Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes - we feel it all! X", she added.

Chrissy Teigen's pregnancy

Chrissy announced her pregnancy in 2022. She shared the picture of her baby bump on social media. The good news came nearly two years after John and she lost their son Jack 20 weeks into her pregnancy. After some time, she opened up about her late son's passing and said that it was the result of a life-saving abortion, not a miscarriage.