John Legend’s wife and model Chrissy Teigen had shared a piece of unfortunate news last year when the couple announced that they had lost their child due to a miscarriage. Chrissy Teigen's miscarriage was shared in an emotional post on her Instagram handle. As she shared the heartbreaking news, wishes poured in for the couple from all over the world. In her recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live! after show, Chrissy revealed that Meghan Markle had reached out to her at the time when she suffered a devastating miscarriage. Here is a look at what she had to say about Meghan Markle.

Chrissy Teigen reveals Meghan Markle wrote to her after hearing her miscarriage news

During her recent appearance on the show, Chrissy Teigen praised Meghan Markle while answering a question by one of the fans. She was asked if she was able to connect personally with Meghan Markle now that she lives in California. Responding to this, Chrissy Teigen shared, “Yeah, she’s been so kind to me ever since we connected” Meghan Markle has also suffered a miscarriage last year. Chrissy Teigen shared that Meghan reached out to her after hearing her miscarriage news. Chrissy said, “She had written to me about baby Jack. But yeah, she is really wonderful and so kind – just as kind as everyone says she is." Chrissy Teigen was all praise for Meghan Markle and said “That's why you look at everything and you're like 'My God, what is absolutely wrong with people that they have to make this person out to be so malicious or so crazy?' when it's just as simple as them being as kind as everyone says they are." Chrissy also called Meghan a really wonderful person.

Meghan Markle's miscarriage

Meghan Markle had shared the heartbreaking tale of her miscarriage in a personal essay for The New York Times. She had shared that the tragic loss had caused her and her husband unbearable grief. Talking about her tragic experience, she revealed that she got to know about losing her child when she had a cramp while changing her son Archie’s nappy. Meghan Markle's miscarriage happened in July last year.

Chrissy Teigen's pregnancy

Chrissy Teigen took to her official Instagram handle in October last year to reveal the heartbreaking news with everyone. In a series of pictures from the hospital featuring her and husband John Legend, Chrissy revealed the saddening news. In her emotional caption, Chrissy Teigen shared, “On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.” Here is a look at the Instagram post.

Image Credits: Chrissy Teigen Instagram